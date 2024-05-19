PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Xander Schauffele beats out Bryson DeChambeau to win at Valhalla

Schauffele, thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, beat out Bryson DeChambeau to win the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla. He posted a final-round 65, which moved him to 21-under par for the week and gave him the one-shot win in Louisville. After coming close so many times, he's now won a major championship.
DeChambeau, who was hanging with Schauffele for much of the day, made a huge long birdie putt at the 18th to get to 20-under. That sparked a massive celebration on the final green. He then went immediately to the range to keep working while Schauffele finished his round. DeChambeau's playing partner, Viktor Hovland, had a birdie look to join them in the lead at the 18th, too, but he ended up three-putting for bogey. That earned him a third-place finish at 18-under on the week.
Schauffele, despite having to stand in the bunker to hit his second shot on the final hole, left himself with about a six foot putt for birdie. Though it rolled around the cup, the putt dropped to give him the win.
Five winners in five years at the PGA Championship
Schauffele is the fifth different golfer to win the PGA Championship in the past five tournaments since Brooks Koepka went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. Collin Morikawa won in 2020 — the first major of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phil Mickelson won in 2021, Justin Thomas won in 2022 and Koepka won his third PGA a year ago.
Scottie Scheffler sneaks into the top 10
The top 11 players in the tournament were within eight shots of each other as Scottie Scheffler snuck into a tie for eighth with a 65 on Sunday.
Viktor Hovland finished third three shots back of Schauffele, while Thomas Detry was fourth and three shots back of Hovland. Here's the complete top 10 below.
1. Xander Schauffele, -21
2. Bryson DeChambeau, -20
3. Viktor Hovland, -18
4. Thomas Detry, -15
5. Justin Rose, -14
5. Shane Lowry, -14
5. Collin Morikawa, -14
8. Billy Herschel, -13
8. Scottie Scheffler, -13
8. Justin Thomas, -13
8. Robert MacIntyre, -13
Schauffele quiets the questions about closing tournaments
Xander Schauffele entered the PGA Championship failing to close out two big events earlier this season. He was in the final group at both the Players Championship and the Wells Fargo a week ago and failed to win as Scottie Scheffler took home the title at Sawgrass and Rory McIlroy went nuclear.
Today, he was the closer. He entered with the co-lead at 15-under and shot a 6-under 65 to win by one over Bryson DeChambeau.
Schauffele's 21-under par is the lowest score relative to par in major championship history. He also went wire-to-wire this weekend after shooting a 62 in the first round to open the tournament.
Xander Schauffele wins the PGA Championship
Schauffele gets it to go on the left edge. He's your 2024 PGA Championship winner.
The putt was pretty straight and it hit the left edge of the cup and circled around the back before dropping in.
Robert MacIntyre, after barely missing the rare albatross on his approach, just made the second eagle of the day at the 18th. That moved him into the top 10, and under par for his round. The perfect finish that's going to earn him a significant boost in his paycheck this afternoon.
Well, Bryson landed in the fairway bunker and Hovland landed in the first cut on the 18th. Not a great start on a must-have birdie hole for either of them.
Bryson DeChambeau missed a good look at birdie at the 17th, so he'll head to the final hole still a shot back of Xander Schauffele. Hovland missed his birdie look, too, which was better than DeChambeau's by far.
The two need to make a move here at the last if they want to win this. Otherwise, Schauffele will need to just hang on.
Justin Thomas' big finish
The Louisville fans showed Justin Thomas plenty of love as he wrapped up his final round at Valhalla.
Nails by Xander Schauffele, who drained an 8-footer for birdie at 11 to get back into a tie for the lead.
Let's be clear about something here: Yes, Schauffele has been in the lead most of this entire tournament, but he's not giving this thing away. He's 4-under on his round, it's just that Hovland and DeChambeau are charging.
DeChambeau stays in it
Bryson DeChambeau didn't go for it on the short par-4 13th. Instead, he bombed his drive, leaving himself a short pitch that led to a short birdie that led to 18-under, one back of Hovland.
Behind him, though, Schauffele has a good look at birdie on 11.
Hovland to the lead
Viktor Hovland is pouring in birdie after birdie. A curler on 13 is his sixth of the day. That moves him to 19-under, sole possession of the lead.
Xander stumbles
Bryson saves par with a tough up-and-down at 12. Behind him at the par-5 10th, Schauffele found a trap on his drive, rough on his second, pitched over the green to the fringe on his third, pitched short on his fourth, then missed a short putt for par. That's a bit like giving two back on a gettable par 5.
Schauffele and Hovland are now tied at 18-under.
Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa still hasn't found a red figure. Another missed birdie putt at 10 makes it 10 straight pars. That would be great at a U.S. Open, not so much on Sunday at Valhalla.
Hovland to second by himself
Viktor Hovland is not letting Schauffele run away with it. A dart to the green at 12 led to an 8-footer for birdie. He's got it to 18-under, one back of Xander.
Rory in at 12-under
That's it for Rory McIlroy this week. A birdie at 18 moves him to 12-under. It'll be a top-15 finish, likely, but the major-less streak continues.
Leaderboard Update
Now that the final group has made the turn, here’s where things stand at Valhalla.
Leaderboard:
1. Xander Schauffele (-19)
T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-17)
T2. Viktor Hovland
T4. Collin Morikawa (-15)
T4. Justin Rose
T6. Shane Lowry (-14)
T6. Lee Hodges
Xander Schauffele back up by 2
While Collin Morikawa missed, Xander Schauffele was right on target. He sank his fourth birdie of the day at the ninth, which moved him to 19-under and back to a two-shot lead.
Collin Morikawa had a great look at birdie at the 9th, but he just missed. He'll make the turn at even par for the day, which has him two back of Xander Schauffele. A frustrating start for him for sure.
Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau now 1 back
Xander Schauffele's lead is back to just a single stroke after both Viktor Hovalnd and Bryson DeChambeau birdied the 10th. Both guys had very short birdie putts after missing eagle opportunities, which moved them to 17-under.
Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a 6-under round on Sunday to end what was a very weird PGA Championship.
Scottie Scheffler ends at 13-under
Scottie Scheffler's week is finally over. He just posted a 65 in his final round, which dropped him to 13-under on the week. After his arrest and chaotic day on Friday, that's an incredible finish for the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.
Viktor Hovland sank his third straight birdie, and he's now tied with Bryson DeChambeau at 16-under. He's now just one back of Xander Scauffele, and he just stuck a close shot at the par-3 8th. He'll have a look for a share of the lead.
It's too late to make a difference, but Scottie Scheffler is on a roll on his back nine. He's made five birdies thru seven holes on the back side, which has him at 13-under now for the week. If it weren't for a rough outing on Saturday, he'd be right in this.
Here comes Bryson
Bryson DeChambeau just putted in a birdie from well off the green, and then sprinted off to the right celebrating. That's back-to-back birdies for him now, which has him just a shot off the lead.
Everyone is now on the course, including the co-leaders, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.
Schauffele's drive on No. 1 tricked into the right rough; Morikawa found the fairway.
Up ahead, Bryson DeChambeau had a good look at birdie on No. 1 to get to within a shot of the lead but pulled it. Can't let those opportunities slip by on a day like today when red numbers are there for the taking.
Logjam is jamming up
With some of those atop the leaderboard now on the course, 17 players are now within five shots of the lead. That includes Justin Thomas (-11), who holed out from the greenside bunker at No. 3.