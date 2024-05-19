Advertisement
Xander Schauffele birdies 18th to win PGA Championship

PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Xander Schauffele beats out Bryson DeChambeau to win at Valhalla

Bryson DeChambeau nearly beat out Xander Schauffele after hitting a clutch birdie putt at the 18th on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla

yahoo sports staff
Xander Schauffele, finally, has won a major championship.

Schauffele, thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, beat out Bryson DeChambeau to win the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla. He posted a final-round 65, which moved him to 21-under par for the week and gave him the one-shot win in Louisville. After coming close so many times, he's now won a major championship.

DeChambeau, who was hanging with Schauffele for much of the day, made a huge long birdie putt at the 18th to get to 20-under. That sparked a massive celebration on the final green. He then went immediately to the range to keep working while Schauffele finished his round. DeChambeau's playing partner, Viktor Hovland, had a birdie look to join them in the lead at the 18th, too, but he ended up three-putting for bogey. That earned him a third-place finish at 18-under on the week.

Schauffele, despite having to stand in the bunker to hit his second shot on the final hole, left himself with about a six foot putt for birdie. Though it rolled around the cup, the putt dropped to give him the win.

Thomas Detry finished in fourth at 15-under on the week alongside Colin Morikawa, and Shane Lowry and Justin Rose finished tied for sixth at 14-under.

Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested on Friday morning outside of the course in Louisville, finished at 13-under on the week after he posted a 6-under round to end the tournament.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Five winners in five years at the PGA Championship

    Schauffele is the fifth different golfer to win the PGA Championship in the past five tournaments since Brooks Koepka went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. Collin Morikawa won in 2020 — the first major of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phil Mickelson won in 2021, Justin Thomas won in 2022 and Koepka won his third PGA a year ago.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Scottie Scheffler sneaks into the top 10

    The top 11 players in the tournament were within eight shots of each other as Scottie Scheffler snuck into a tie for eighth with a 65 on Sunday.

    Viktor Hovland finished third three shots back of Schauffele, while Thomas Detry was fourth and three shots back of Hovland. Here's the complete top 10 below.

    1. Xander Schauffele, -21

    2. Bryson DeChambeau, -20

    3. Viktor Hovland, -18

    4. Thomas Detry, -15

    5. Justin Rose, -14

    5. Shane Lowry, -14

    5. Collin Morikawa, -14

    8. Billy Herschel, -13

    8. Scottie Scheffler, -13

    8. Justin Thomas, -13

    8. Robert MacIntyre, -13

  • Nick Bromberg

    Schauffele quiets the questions about closing tournaments

    Xander Schauffele entered the PGA Championship failing to close out two big events earlier this season. He was in the final group at both the Players Championship and the Wells Fargo a week ago and failed to win as Scottie Scheffler took home the title at Sawgrass and Rory McIlroy went nuclear.

    Today, he was the closer. He entered with the co-lead at 15-under and shot a 6-under 65 to win by one over Bryson DeChambeau.

    Schauffele's 21-under par is the lowest score relative to par in major championship history. He also went wire-to-wire this weekend after shooting a 62 in the first round to open the tournament.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Xander Schauffele wins the PGA Championship

    Schauffele gets it to go on the left edge. He's your 2024 PGA Championship winner.

    The putt was pretty straight and it hit the left edge of the cup and circled around the back before dropping in.

    It's the first major of Schauffele's career.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Schauffele has a makeable birdie putt

    Schauffele hits his chip to about 5 or 6 feet. If he makes that birdie putt, he's the 2024 PGA Championship winner.

    If he misses and makes par, we've got a three-hole playoff.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander was standing so far down in the bunker, and he played his approach perfectly. He'll now have an up-and-down look for a birdie to win this thing from about 35 yards out.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson is in the zone still as he waits for Xander to finish at 18.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele's drive at the 18th stopped just short of the bunker, and it's not great ...

  • Ryan Young

    Again, here's what the playoff would look like at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele pars 17

    Xander Schauffele just parred No. 17, so he'll head to the 18th tied up with Bryson DeChambeau at 20-under. A birdie or better will win it for him here. If he pars, we're headed to a playoff.

  • Ryan Young

    Here's a closer look at Bryson DeChambeau's final putt at the 18th to tie the lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Viktor Hovland misses birdie putt

    Viktor Hovland just left his birdie look on the low side of the cup. He'll finish at 18-under on the week, which will be good for a solo-third finish at the PGA Championship.

    It's now down to Bryson or Xander.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau matches the lead at 18

    Bryson DeChambeau erupts on the final green. He got his final birdie putt to fall, which moves him into a share of the lead at 20-under.

    It'll now be up to Xander Schauffele to win this thing down the stretch.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele is headed to the 17th with a one-shot lead over the field.

  • Ryan Young

    Robert MacIntyre, after barely missing the rare albatross on his approach, just made the second eagle of the day at the 18th. That moved him into the top 10, and under par for his round. The perfect finish that's going to earn him a significant boost in his paycheck this afternoon.

  • Ryan Young

    Well, Bryson landed in the fairway bunker and Hovland landed in the first cut on the 18th. Not a great start on a must-have birdie hole for either of them.

  • Ryan Young

    Max Homa crushing the social media game yet again.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson, Hovland head to 18

    Bryson DeChambeau missed a good look at birdie at the 17th, so he'll head to the final hole still a shot back of Xander Schauffele. Hovland missed his birdie look, too, which was better than DeChambeau's by far.

    The two need to make a move here at the last if they want to win this. Otherwise, Schauffele will need to just hang on.

  • Ryan Young

    Justin Thomas' big finish

    The Louisville fans showed Justin Thomas plenty of love as he wrapped up his final round at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard reset

    With Bryson DeChambeau's last birdie at the 16th, here's how things stand late at Valhalla. We're in for a great finish.

    Leaderboard

    1. Xander Schauffele (-20) (13)

    T2. Viktor Hovland (-19) (16)

    T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-19) (16)

    4. Justin Rose (-16) (16)

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson throwing darts

    Bryson just smashed this one 220 yards, and landed it within about 3 feet after immediately taking off walking. He's looking at another birdie now at the 16th, which would bring him back within one.

  • Xander back to the solo lead

    Another short birdie putt for Xander and he's back to the lead, -20. And the advantage might be a little bigger. He's got more birdieable holes to work with than Hovland and DeChambeau.

  • Xander bounces back

    Nails by Xander Schauffele, who drained an 8-footer for birdie at 11 to get back into a tie for the lead.

    Let's be clear about something here: Yes, Schauffele has been in the lead most of this entire tournament, but he's not giving this thing away. He's 4-under on his round, it's just that Hovland and DeChambeau are charging.

  • DeChambeau stays in it

    Bryson DeChambeau didn't go for it on the short par-4 13th. Instead, he bombed his drive, leaving himself a short pitch that led to a short birdie that led to 18-under, one back of Hovland.

    Behind him, though, Schauffele has a good look at birdie on 11.

  • Hovland to the lead

    Viktor Hovland is pouring in birdie after birdie. A curler on 13 is his sixth of the day. That moves him to 19-under, sole possession of the lead.

  • Xander stumbles

    Bryson saves par with a tough up-and-down at 12. Behind him at the par-5 10th, Schauffele found a trap on his drive, rough on his second, pitched over the green to the fringe on his third, pitched short on his fourth, then missed a short putt for par. That's a bit like giving two back on a gettable par 5.

    Schauffele and Hovland are now tied at 18-under.

    Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa still hasn't found a red figure. Another missed birdie putt at 10 makes it 10 straight pars. That would be great at a U.S. Open, not so much on Sunday at Valhalla.

  • Hovland to second by himself

    Viktor Hovland is not letting Schauffele run away with it. A dart to the green at 12 led to an 8-footer for birdie. He's got it to 18-under, one back of Xander.

  • Rory in at 12-under

    That's it for Rory McIlroy this week. A birdie at 18 moves him to 12-under. It'll be a top-15 finish, likely, but the major-less streak continues.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Update

    Now that the final group has made the turn, here’s where things stand at Valhalla.

    Leaderboard:

    1. Xander Schauffele (-19)

    T2. Bryson DeChambeau (-17)

    T2. Viktor Hovland

    T4. Collin Morikawa (-15)

    T4. Justin Rose

    T6. Shane Lowry (-14)

    T6. Lee Hodges

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele back up by 2

    While Collin Morikawa missed, Xander Schauffele was right on target. He sank his fourth birdie of the day at the ninth, which moved him to 19-under and back to a two-shot lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Playoff Scenarios at Valhalla

    If needed, here's how the playoff would go down at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    Collin Morikawa misses another birdie

    Collin Morikawa had a great look at birdie at the 9th, but he just missed. He'll make the turn at even par for the day, which has him two back of Xander Schauffele. A frustrating start for him for sure.

  • Ryan Young

    Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau now 1 back

    Xander Schauffele's lead is back to just a single stroke after both Viktor Hovalnd and Bryson DeChambeau birdied the 10th. Both guys had very short birdie putts after missing eagle opportunities, which moved them to 17-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Free Scottie!

    Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a 6-under round on Sunday to end what was a very weird PGA Championship.

    Click the photo to read more about Scottie Scheffler's week at Valhalla.
    Click the photo to read more about Scottie Scheffler's week at Valhalla. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler ends at 13-under

    Scottie Scheffler's week is finally over. He just posted a 65 in his final round, which dropped him to 13-under on the week. After his arrest and chaotic day on Friday, that's an incredible finish for the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele back up by 2

    Despite landing in the bunker at the 7th, Xander Schauffele still went up-and-down for birdie. He's now at 18-under on the day, which gives him a two-shot lead yet again.

  • Ryan Young

    Almost everyone is going low so far today. Morikawa is still at even par, and slipped to T4, while Theegala is 1-over and now four shots back.

  • Ryan Young

    3 straight for Hovland

    Viktor Hovland sank his third straight birdie, and he's now tied with Bryson DeChambeau at 16-under. He's now just one back of Xander Scauffele, and he just stuck a close shot at the par-3 8th. He'll have a look for a share of the lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler bouncing back

    It's too late to make a difference, but Scottie Scheffler is on a roll on his back nine. He's made five birdies thru seven holes on the back side, which has him at 13-under now for the week. If it weren't for a rough outing on Saturday, he'd be right in this.

  • Ryan Young

    Here comes Bryson

    Bryson DeChambeau just putted in a birdie from well off the green, and then sprinted off to the right celebrating. That's back-to-back birdies for him now, which has him just a shot off the lead.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Schauffele pushes the lead to 2

    Xander Schauffele birdies No. 4 to extend his lead to two shots after Collin Morikawa missed his birdie putt.

    Schauffele has birdied No. 1 and No. 4 so far as he looks for his first major win. There are five players at either 14-under or 15-under.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Shane Lowry gets robbed of an eagle by the flagstick

    The flagstick kept Shane Lowry from tying Xander Schauffele at 16-under.

    Lowry hit a beautiful chip from in front of the green on No. 4 that was dead center of the cup but had a little too much speed. The ball ricocheted off the stick and somehow stayed out.

    Lowry had to settle for birdie and is tied with Collin Morikawa a shot back.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Scottie Scheffler is on a birdie tear

    Scottie Scheffler moves to 11-under after a birdie on No. 13 and has now birdied four of his last six holes.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Shane Lowry moves to 14-under

    The top five players are now separated by just two shots after Shane Lowry birdied the par 3 No. 3.

  • Nick Bromberg

    DeChambeau now two back of Schauffele

    Bryson DeChambeau hit a fantastic second shot to set up an easy birdie putt on No. 2 to move to 14-under and two shots back of Xander Schauffele.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Xander Schauffele birdies No. 1

    Xander Schauffele birdies his first hole to get to 16-under and one shot clear of Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

    Schauffele's second shot barely got over the bunker in front of the green but rolled out to give him a decent look for birdie that he converted.

  • Nick Bromberg

    Sahith Theegala gets to 15-under with a 55-footer

    Sahith Theegala has joined Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa at 15-under with a remarkable 55-foot birdie putt on No. 1.

  • Here we go ...

    Everyone is now on the course, including the co-leaders, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

    Schauffele's drive on No. 1 tricked into the right rough; Morikawa found the fairway.

    Up ahead, Bryson DeChambeau had a good look at birdie on No. 1 to get to within a shot of the lead but pulled it. Can't let those opportunities slip by on a day like today when red numbers are there for the taking.

  • Logjam is jamming up

    With some of those atop the leaderboard now on the course, 17 players are now within five shots of the lead. That includes Justin Thomas (-11), who holed out from the greenside bunker at No. 3.

  • Valhalla's got snakes

    No need for grounds crew when you got this guy ...