PGA Championship Round 4 live updates, leaderboard: Xander Schauffele beats out Bryson DeChambeau to win at Valhalla

Bryson DeChambeau nearly beat out Xander Schauffele after hitting a clutch birdie putt at the 18th on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla

Xander Schauffele, finally, has won a major championship.

Schauffele, thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, beat out Bryson DeChambeau to win the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon at Valhalla. He posted a final-round 65, which moved him to 21-under par for the week and gave him the one-shot win in Louisville. After coming close so many times, he's now won a major championship.

DeChambeau, who was hanging with Schauffele for much of the day, made a huge long birdie putt at the 18th to get to 20-under. That sparked a massive celebration on the final green. He then went immediately to the range to keep working while Schauffele finished his round. DeChambeau's playing partner, Viktor Hovland, had a birdie look to join them in the lead at the 18th, too, but he ended up three-putting for bogey. That earned him a third-place finish at 18-under on the week.

Schauffele, despite having to stand in the bunker to hit his second shot on the final hole, left himself with about a six foot putt for birdie. Though it rolled around the cup, the putt dropped to give him the win.

"XANDER WITH VICTORY AT VALHALLA!" pic.twitter.com/4eNa6zEHrN — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 19, 2024

Thomas Detry finished in fourth at 15-under on the week alongside Colin Morikawa, and Shane Lowry and Justin Rose finished tied for sixth at 14-under.

Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested on Friday morning outside of the course in Louisville, finished at 13-under on the week after he posted a 6-under round to end the tournament.

