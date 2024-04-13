The Ohio State football 2024 spring game is here. Follow along for live updates, stats

The Ohio State football spring schedule is coming to a close.

After 14 spring practices at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, the Buckeyes will take the field at Ohio Stadium for their annual spring game. Ohio State will open the 2024 fall season against Akron Aug. 31 at Ohio Stadium.

After ending the 2023 season with back-to-back losses to Michigan and Missouri, the Buckeyes will take the field with additions including five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard, Mississippi transfer running back Quinshon Judkins and Alabama transfer safety Caleb Downs.

Ohio State will also play without players such as wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. who have each entered the 2024 NFL draft.

Follow along for updates from Ohio Stadium during the 2024 Ohio State spring game.

When is the Ohio State spring game?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., April 13; Ohio Stadium

Ohio State spring game TV schedule

The Ohio State spring game is heading to network TV.

Ohio State will have its spring game broadcast on Fox at noon April 13. Fox will also air Michigan football's spring game at noon April 20.

Who is calling the OSU spring game?

Urban Meyer will be back at Ohio Stadium for the OSU spring game.

Here's who is on the call for Fox:

Jason Benetti (play-by-play)

Urban Meyer (commentary)

Brady Quinn (commentary)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

Joel Klatt (sideline)

Ohio State spring game streaming information

The game will be available on any platform that offers Fox such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

The game will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Will the Ohio State spring game be broadcast on the radio?

The game will be carried on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here's who will be on the call:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (commentary)

OSU football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

