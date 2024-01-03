Former Ohio State WR Julian Fleming to transfer to Penn State

Julian Fleming is staying in the Big Ten.

After entering the transfer portal in early December, the former Ohio State wide receiver will reportedly transfer to Penn State for his final season of eligibility.

Fleming started the last two seasons for the Buckeyes after overcoming shoulder injuries that limited him early in his career. He caught 60 passes for 803 yards and six touchdowns between 2023 and 2022.

Fleming was a five-star wide receiver in the 2020 class and the No. 1 wide receiver in the country.

Fleming is a Catawissa, Pennsylvania native who had Penn State has a finalist in his initial recruitment.

Fleming is one of three wide receivers Ohio State has lost to the transfer portal along with Noah Rogers and Bryson Rodgers.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Wallace (12) forces a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

In two career games for Ohio State against Penn State, Fleming recorded three catches for 36 yards.

Ohio State also lost quarterback Kyle McCord to the transfer portal. McCord and Fleming reportedly visited Nebraska together before the quarterback committed to Syracuse.

J.J. McCarthy calls out Ohio State: J.J. McCarthy: Michigan 'had to make it an even playing field' after saying OSU legally stole signs

Ohio State will travel to University Park, Pennsylvania to face Penn State Nov. 2.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Julian Fleming, former Ohio State wide receiver, transfers to Penn State