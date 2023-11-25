Michigan football tops Ohio State, likely ending Buckeyes' national title hopes

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Ohio State's latest loss to Michigan wasn't a blowout like the previous two.

The sting hurts no less.

No. 2 Ohio State rallied from 11 points down to tie the game in the third quarter, but its defense couldn't get the stops it needed in No. 3 Michigan's 30-24 victory at Michigan Stadium.

Not since 1995-97 has Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) lost three straight to their archrivals.

This defeat is particularly painful because of the circumstances. Ohio State's chance for its first Big Ten title since 2020 is gone. Almost certainly gone is the Buckeyes' chance for a trip to the College Football Playoff. Added insult to the defeat is that the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0) did it without coach Jim Harbaugh, who was serving the last game of his three-game suspension tied to the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal.

The Buckeyes never led and had to play from behind almost the whole game after Michigan scored after an early Ohio State interception. The Buckeyes tied the game at 17 midway through the third quarter, but Ohio State's defense, so stout all year, couldn't deliver.

Michigan answered with its own 75-yard scoring drive. One play after losing star right guard Zak Zinter to a leg injury, the Wolverines scored on a 22-yard run by Blake Corum to make it 24-17.

Michigan extended its lead to 10 on a field goal before Ohio State answered with a 65-yard touchdown drive. After a 25-yard catch by Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison Jr. scored on a 14-yard reception with 8:05 left to make it 27-24.

But Michigan ran seven minutes off the clock before kicking a field goal for the final margin.

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke vie for a ball in the end zone on a Wolverines touchdown.

Ohio State had one last chance to rally, but Kyle McCord couldn't repeat the magic he showed against Notre Dame. After completions to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming – Emeka Egbuka recovered a Fleming fumble – Michigan's Rod Moore intercepted McCord's underthrown pass to Harrison with 25 seconds left to preserve Michigan's win. McCord was pressured and hit on the throw.

McCord was 18 of 30 for 271 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His counterpart, J.J. McCarthy, was 16 of 20 for 148 yards, repeatedly making clutch improvised plays.

Michigan led 14-10 at halftime, thanks largely to a gift touchdown off an interception. The teams combined for only one first down in their first four possessions.

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover catches a pass over Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Then Michigan cornerback Will Johnson stepped in front of a short slant pass from McCord to Harrison for an interception he returned 18 yards to the Ohio State 7-yard line.

Blake Corum scored on fourth-and-inches to give Michigan an early lead. The Buckeyes answered with a 51-yard drive that ended with a 43-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding.

Michigan took a 14-3 lead on a 14-play, 75-yard drive in which it converted two fourth-and-1s. The Wolverines scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy to Roman Wilson. Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke pried the ball from Wilson at the end of the play, but the score was upheld on replay review.

The Buckeyes responded with their only touchdown drive of the half. McCord threw for 32 yards to tight end Cade Stover and tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka to make it 14-10.

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil hits Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Ohio State came up empty, though, after a 64-yard drive starting from its 2-yard line to end the first half. Most of that yardage came on a 44-yard completion to Harrison. Ohio State had a fourth-and-2 from the Michigan 34. Instead of going for the first down and potential touchdown, Coach Ryan Day elected to let the clock wind down and attempt a 52-yard field goal. But Fielding's kick was wide left.

Neither team had success running the ball in the first half. Ohio State allowed only 39 yards in 17 carries. The Buckeyes gained only 37 yards in 12 carries.

Michigan extended its lead to 17-10 on a 50-yard field goal by James Turner to open the third quarter.

Ohio State answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive with TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum combining for 47 of the 75 yards on the drive.

But Ohio State couldn't get over the hump.

Now comes a consolation bowl game and another long offseason.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. catches a pass while being defended by Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is tackled by Michigan cornerback Will Johnson after a long reception.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Michigan football tops Ohio State 30-24, wins Big Ten East