4 things to know about Ohio State football transfer quarterback Will Howard

Ohio State has added a transfer quarterback.

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has committed to the Buckeyes, a source confirmed to The Dispatch. He will join a quarterback room that includes Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz and 2024 five-star Air Noland.

Brown and Kienholz combined for 106 passing yards in Ohio State's 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Here are four things to know about Ohio State's newest addition to its quarterback room.

Will Howard did not have an Ohio State offer in the 2020 class

Kansas State senior quarterback Will Howard (18) calls a play during the third quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Howard was not the highest-rated quarterback in the 2020 class.

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native was listed as the No. 888 player in the country and the No. 33 pro-style quarterback behind players such as Ohio State signees C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller.

Howard did not have an offer from Ohio State when he committed and eventually signed with Kansas State, but held offers from programs such as Cincinnati, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota and Rutgers.

As a quarterback at Downingtown West High School, Howard threw 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. In his junior and senior seasons, he posted a 39-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio and averaged at least 180 passing yards per game.

Will Howard led Kansas State to a Big 12 championship

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) and quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrate during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In his third season at Kansas State in 2022, Howard helped the Wildcats to their third Big 12 championship.

Splitting time with Adrian Martinez in 2022, Howard had 18 total touchdowns and four interceptions, throwing for 1,633 passing yards in seven games.

Starting for Kansas State in the Big 12 championship against TCU, Howard completed 18 of 32 pass attempts for 199 yards and three total touchdowns. Kansas State beat TCU 31-28 in overtime for the program's first Big 12 championship since 2012.

Kansas State finished the season with a Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

Will Howard is Kansas State's all-time touchdown passes leader

Nov 11, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) is congratulated by offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baylor Bears at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No Kansas State quarterback has more passing touchdowns than Howard.

Howard's third touchdown pass of the day — a 2-yard pass to Christian Moore — set the Wildcats' record for most touchdown passes in program history with 45. Josh Freeman held the record with 44 after his three-year career with Kansas State from 2006-08.

Howard is one of four Kansas State quarterbacks to eclipse 40 touchdowns in a career, joining Freeman, Skylar Thompson and Jake Waters.

Will Howard was second on Kansas State in rushing touchdowns

Nov 25, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) looks for room to run against Iowa State Cyclones defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Howard posted career highs in nearly each passing category, recording 2,643 passing yards, a 61.3% completion rate and 24 touchdowns.

But Howard also proved to be a weapon as a runner.

Howard posted a career-high 81 carries for 351 rushing yards, scoring nine rushing touchdowns and averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Howard had at least seven carries in seven games in 2023. He scored at least one rushing touchdown in seven games, including two-touchdown performances against Troy and UCF.

