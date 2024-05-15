NFL schedule: Packers, Jets, Bears join 6 other teams playing regular-season games outside U.S.

The NFL is returning to London and Germany in 2024, but for the first time will be playing a game in South America, when the Eagles and Packers face off in Sāo Paulo on Sept. 6. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

The NFL is headed to three different countries in 2024, and with the schedule release just hours away, the league has released its full 2024 international schedule, which is as ambitious as ever. There will be five games played outside the U.S. this season, and they'll be played over five different weeks starting in Week 1 and ending with Week 10.

We knew a handful of details beforehand. The NFL released a few tantalizing morsels in March and April, revealing which cities it had chosen (London, Munich and Sāo Paulo) and announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings would be taking part in the European games. The details for the game in Sāo Paulo were also released.

But now we've got all the info. Here's the full slate of international games for the 2024 NFL season.

Week 1: São Paulo, Brazil (Corinthians Arena)

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET — Peacock

Week 5: London, England (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 6, 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

Week 6: London, England (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

Week 7: London, England (Wembley Stadium)

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

Week 10: Munich, Germany (Allianz Arena)

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers, Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

This is the 17th straight year the NFL has played games in London, and the third straight year it's played in Germany. But the opening weekend game in Brazil will be the first time the NFL will hold a regular season game anywhere in South America.