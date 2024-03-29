London Merritt commits to Ohio State 2025 recruiting class. Here's what it means:

Ohio State's string of defensive commitments continues.

2025 four-star defensive lineman London Merritt became the next commitment in Ohio State's recruiting class, picking the Buckeyes while holding offers from programs from around the country.

Here's what Merritt's commitment means for Ohio State.

What does London Merritt's commitment mean for the 2025 class?

London Merritt, 2025 UA All-American, #5 DE from Woodward Academy, Georgia, before the Florida State University game Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Ohio State continues to recruit some of the top defensive talent in the country.

Merritt may not continue Ohio State's string of top-100 defensive players like four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby and five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord,. But Merritt is right there, joining the Buckeyes class at No. 101 with the likes of Alabama, Miami and North Carolina vying for his commitment.

Merritt will not be the last defensive line commit. Ohio State normally gets closer to four defensive linemen per recruiting class. But he's another step in the right direction for a position that has tended to be solidified late in the recruiting process.

Merritt's commitment shows Ohio State is not waiting for a defensive lineman in 2025. They are making the position a priority.

What does London Merritt's commitment mean for Larry Johnson?

Mar 26, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line coach Larry Johnson speaks at Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Merritt is a common recruiting success story for Larry Johnson.

Ohio State's offer came after filling up this stat sheet his sophomore season at Woodward Academy in Georgia, recording 33 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and nine sacks, per MaxPreps. A self-described "very versatile player," Merritt saw himself as a player where no matter the position — defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker — that he can be made into one of the greats.

“Like Chase Young, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa, he made them superstars,” Merritt told The Dispatch. “They took everything that coach Johnson gave them and they still use them to this day.”

Johnson's track record is still giving Ohio State wins. It turned into a player like Mathis: a 6-foot-4 edge that committed to the Buckeyes' 2025 class. It turned into Merritt. And it will likely continue to turn into top defensive line talent for as long as Johnson is still at Ohio State.

Merritt said he knows what he's going to get out of Johnson.

"He’s going to coach me up and teach me all the things that he taught the greats," Merritt said.

And that's the only recruiting pitch Johnson needs.

Could London Merritt start for Ohio State in 2025?

Ohio State has a lot of young talent on the defensive line.

With players such as Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau on the roster heading into 2024, players the Buckeyes have signed in the past few recruiting classes such as Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Joshua Mickens could move a player like Merritt down the depth chart at the start of his college career.

Johnson’s room is known for development. And Merritt, along with Mathis, could go through the development process before seeing the field with the Buckeyes.

