'This is where I want to be.' Why star RB Quinshon Junkins transferred to Ohio State

The timing of Quinshon Judkins’ commitment to Ohio State wasn’t totally planned.

It also wasn’t coincidental.

Judkins, a two-time All-Southeastern Conference running back at Mississippi, posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 11:13 p.m. on Jan. 8 that he would transfer to Ohio State.

Jan 30, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State University football transfer Quinshon Judkins talks with the Columbus media during his first sit-down interview since transferring.

That was two minutes after Michigan’s 34-13 victory over Washington in the College Football Playoff title game ended. For most Ohio State fans, it was like a big lollipop after a painful trip to the doctor.

“I think just at that moment, I was like, ‘Let’s make it happen, especially when the team up north won,’” Judkins said Tuesday. “I was like, ‘This is where I want to be. I’ll put it out.'”

Judkins is part of a transfer group that includes quarterback Will Howard (Kansas State), safety Caleb Downs (Alabama) and center Seth McLaughlin (Alabama) that could help Ohio State over the hump as it pursues Big Ten and national titles.

The high expectations are what attracted Judkins to Ohio State, though he is a native Mississippian who’d never been to Ohio.

More: Here are 5 things we learned about Ohio State football's new transfers

Asked why he decided to become a Buckeye, Judkins replied, “Why not Ohio State? A place with great culture, the best coaches, the best players, the best fan base that’s very passionate about their team. That was my reasoning.”

Judkins was a workhorse in his two seasons at Ole Miss. He had 545 carries in 26 games. At Ohio State, he’ll share the load with TreVeyon Henderson, a star in his own right.

Such arrangements have come into vogue in both college and NFL. Judkins finds that appealing. His long-term future probably wouldn’t be served best by another season of absorbing the pounding that comes with more than 20 carries per game.

More: Ohio State football winter transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, updates

“That definitely plays a factor, especially in today’s game with the lifespan of running backs in the NFL,” he said.

If Judkins has a game in which he has only 10 carries, he said he’d have no problem with that.

Judkins said he and Henderson became friends through social media as highly recruited running backs, even though Henderson is a year older.

“We’ve always been in contact, supporting each other throughout our collegiate careers,” he said. “When I decided to come here, he was very excited.”

Like Henderson, the 5-11, 210-pound Judkins has the speed and explosiveness to make big plays. But he’s also effective between the tackles.

“I think I run tough, very elusive, fast,” he said. “I can make people miss. I can run you over. I can catch.”

What he has done from people in Mississippi since his departure is catch heat. When a star player leaves his home state, the outcry is predictable.

“It was crazy,” Judkins said. “A lot of different things. A lot of different emotions. But it’s a business. You understand that people won’t always be happy for the decision you make when it’s best for yourself.”

Judkins said the greater chance to profit from name, image and likeness at Ohio State wasn’t part of that business decision.

“No, definitely not a factor for me,” he said. “I just play football. I contribute what I can for my team, and that’s what I focus on.”

Ohio State just finished an 11-2 season that was considered a major disappointment because of its loss to Michigan and the offensive no-show in the Cotton Bowl defeat to Missouri. Ole Miss also finished 11-2. It was the most wins in school history.

With the transfer additions and roster retentions of NFL-eligible underclassmen who will return, only a championship will be acceptable at Ohio State in 2024.

“I embrace it,” Judkins said. “That’s what everyone here works hard for, and that is the end goal. It’s not to get a certain amount of wins.

“That’s the goal. That’s what everyone is here for – to win the national championship. I take it seriously. Everyone here is bought in. Whatever it takes to get that, that’s what everyone is trying to do.”

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Star transfer RB Judkins embraces high expectations at Ohio State