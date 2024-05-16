Jay Busbee
PGA Championship: Round 1 live updates
Will Brooks Koepka repeat? Will Rory McIlroy finally end the major-less streak he's been stuck in for a decade? Will Tiger Woods' body hold up? And how many heaters will John Daly fire up during his round? (Let's put the over-under at four.)
These are some of the burning questions that will begin to be answered Thursday during Round 1 of the 106th PGA Championship.
And they're off ...
After a 10-minute delay for fog, Michael Block lets it rip ...
Michael Block, PGA had the honor of the first tee shot of the 106th @PGAChampionship.
— PGA of America (@PGA) May 16, 2024
Let the Return of the Block Party begin ...
The 106th PGA Championship is about to get underway with a familiar face: Michael Block, the club pro who grabbed everyone's attention a year ago with a T15 finish, which included a hole-in-one, will kick things off.
As for the weather, things might get rough Friday and Saturday, but today ... just a little fog delaying the start by 10 minutes. So, those tee times, just add 10 minutes to each.