What channel is the Ohio State spring game on? Time, TV channel for 2024 OSU spring game

The Ohio State football spring practice schedule is coming to an end Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes will kickoff their annual spring game at Ohio Stadium at noon Saturday.

With a move to network television, Ohio State is expecting a large crowd for its spring game Saturday. The Buckeyes have eclipsed 90,000 at a spring game three times, including 100,189 in attendance in 2016: a national record.

If you can't attend the OSU spring game in person, here's how you can watch the game Saturday.

When is the Ohio State spring football game?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., April 13; Ohio Stadium

Will the 2024 Ohio State spring game be on TV?

The Ohio State spring game is heading to network TV.

Ohio State will have its 2024 spring game broadcast on Fox at noon April 13. Fox will also air Michigan football's spring game April 20 at noon.

Ohio State spring game streaming information

The Ohio State spring game will be available on any platform that offers Fox such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

The OSU spring game will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Will the Ohio State 2024 spring game be on the radio?

The OSU spring game will be carried on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Want to go to 2024 Ohio State spring game? Tickets remain on sale

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Ohio State spring game remain on sale for $8. Tickets are general admission.

2024 OSU football schedule

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

