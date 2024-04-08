Ohio State RB Dallan Hayden to reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State will reportedly lose a running back when the spring transfer portal window opens April 15.

According to 247Sports and On3, running back Dallan Hayden has informed Ohio State of his intention to enter the transfer portal. Aaron Hayden, Dallan's father, later re-posted an account relaying the running back's intention to enter the portal and later posted "God's Plan, not man," and tagged Dallan Hayden.

2024 tight end Max LeBlanc and Ohio State cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. also posted messages for Hayden, seemingly indicating the intention to transfer.

Love ✋🏾 go be great brother!! @dallanhayden5 — Jermaine Mathews Jr (@Jr2Maine) April 8, 2024

In two seasons at Ohio State, Hayden had 663 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on 130 carries. He averaged 5.1 yards per touch.

Hayden was a four-star running back prospect in the 2022 class.

Ohio State recently hired former Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn to replace Tony Alford, who was hired as the running backs coach at Michigan.

Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) runs during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Heading into 2024, Ohio State has four scholarship running backs on the roster: TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Sam Williams-Dixon and James Peoples. Henderson is in his final season of eligibility, while Judkins will be eligible to enter the NFL draft after the 2024 season.

Ohio State does not currently have a running back commit in the 2025 class.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dallan Hayden, Ohio State RB, to reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal