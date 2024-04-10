Going to Ohio State football 2024 spring game? What to know before you go

The Ohio State spring game has arrived.

Ohio State will host its final spring practice at Ohio Stadium at noon April 13 in the public's first chance to see new-look pieces such as Jeremiah Smith, Quinshon Judkins and Caleb Downs.

The OSU spring game will be broadcast on Fox.

Ohio State is coming off an 11-2 season that included the program's third-straight loss to Michigan and a Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Here's what you need to know about Ohio State's 2024 spring game.

When is the Ohio State spring game?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., April 13; Ohio Stadium

How will Ohio State football score the spring game?

Expect the Ohio State spring game to be similar to past games.

Ohio State's offense will take on the defense with offensive scoring traditionally, while the defense scores are determined by touchdowns, turnovers, 3-and-outs, sacks and forced punts.

The first three quarters of the game will be between 12-15 minutes with play clock stoppage. The fourth quarter will be 10 minutes with a running clock.

Players to watch ahead of Ohio State 2024 spring game

Jeremiah Smith: Expectations are already high for the No. 1 player in the 2024 recruiting class. But those expectations have seemingly heightened throughout spring practices with highlight-reel catches like this one-handed grab. Could Smith be in that top receiver group with players such as Carnell State, Brandon Inniss and Emeka Egbuka? The spring game could give fans a preview of what Smith could bring in his first season with the Buckeyes.

Caleb Downs: The crown jewel of a loaded Ohio State transfer class, the Buckeyes secured the reigning Southeastern Conference and Football Writers Association of America freshman of the year in Caleb Downs: a plug-and-play starter for the Buckeyes' secondary. Praise has been heaped on Downs since his arrival from Alabama. Saturday gives Ohio State fans the first chance to see him in person.

Will Howard: Ohio State will have a new quarterback this fall. Despite losing Kyle McCord to Syracuse, Ohio State will have a loaded quarterbacks room with five scholarship options vying for starting reps including returners Lincoln Kienholz and Devin Brown, and freshmen Julian Sayin and Air Noland. But all eyes are seemingly on Kansas State transfer Will Howard to take the reins to start the fall, coming in as a fifth-year graduate transfer with an ample amount of starting experience.

Sonny Styles: The highly-touted safety prospect has already made his impact on Ohio State for the past two seasons. Heading into his junior season with the Buckeyes, Sonny Styles has a chance to show what he can do in the middle of the defense with a permanent move to linebacker. With a spring filled with linebacker reps, Ohio State will get a look at what Styles' position switch looks like inside Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State spring game TV schedule

The Ohio State spring game is heading to network TV.

Ohio State will have its 2024 spring game broadcast on Fox at noon April 13. Fox will also air Michigan football's spring game April 20 at noon.

Who is calling the OSU spring game?

Urban Meyer will be back at Ohio Stadium for the OSU spring game.

Here's who is on the call for Fox:

Jason Benetti (play-by-play)

Urban Meyer (commentary)

Brady Quinn (commentary)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

Joel Klatt (sideline)

Ohio State spring game streaming information

The Ohio State spring game will be available on any platform that offers Fox such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

The OSU spring game will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Will the Ohio State spring game be broadcast on the radio?

The Ohio State spring game will be carried on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here's who will be on the call:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (commentary)

2024 OSU spring game ticket information

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Ohio State spring game remain on sale for $8. Tickets are general admission.

How to park at Ohio State spring football game

Parking is free for the Ohio State spring at day-of-game lots around Ohio Stadium. Shuttles to Ohio Stadium are also available for people who park in lots west of SR 315.

Ohio State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What Ohio State football fans need to know about 2024 spring game