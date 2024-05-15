Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reportedly expected to miss Game 5 vs. Celtics with calf strain

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is pictured during Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing an elimination game agains the Boston Celtics, but they'll be missing a vital player when they take the floor Wednesday night.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss Game 5 with a calf strain. Mitchell also missed Game 4 with the same injury.

Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell is expected to miss tonight's potential elimination Game 5 vs. Boston, sources tell me and @joevardon. Mitchell is dealing with a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/mdp5As2FVI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 15, 2024

Coming into Wednesday's game, Mitchell has been averaging 29.6 points per game in the playoffs. He and the rest of the Cavs have had to make up for the absence of Jarrett Allen, who has missed the past seven games with a right rib contusion.

The Cavaliers have been banged up all season, but this is the worst time for them to lose a player like Mitchell. They're down 3-1 to the Celtics, who have looked unstoppable for all but one game in this series, and desperately need big performances from several players to try and extend the series by one more game. The absence of Mitchell means the Cavs have one fewer player who has the ability to change a game on a dime.

The Cavs and Celtics face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.