With hapless offense, Ohio State football loses to Missouri in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas – It's going to be a long offseason for Ohio State.

The No. 7 Buckeyes entered the Cotton Bowl with two main objectives. They wanted to take away a bit of the pain from the loss to Michigan with a season-ending win over No. 9 Missouri.

Probably more importantly, the Buckeyes wanted Devin Brown to play well enough to give optimism about the quarterback position for 2024 following Kyle McCord's transfer.

They got neither in a 14-3 loss in front of 70,114 at AT&T Stadium.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (12) almost gets sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) before throwing the ball away in the second quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

To be charitable, Brown gets an incomplete grade. Though he looked shaky, the redshirt freshman didn't get a chance to settle in. He was knocked out of the game early in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes (11-2) mustered little offense after that when freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz was forced into action. Kienholz, who enrolled after spring practice, looked overmatched in completing only 6 of 17 passes for 86 yards.

The Buckeyes, who played without star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (opt-out) had only one chance to score after Kienholz entered. But Jayden Fielding's 48-yard field goal hit off the upright.

The three points were the fewest in Ryan Day's five-year coaching tenure. Not since the 31-0 loss to Clemson in the 2016 College Football Playoff semifinal had the Buckeyes scored fewer points.

The offensive futility forced the Ohio State defense to protect a 3-0 lead. It was unable to do it after completely dominating for the first 2½ quarters.

Missouri (11-2) capped a 95-yard touchdown drive with a 7-yard touchdown run by Cody Schrader on the first play of the fourth quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 49-yard completion from Brady Cook to Marquis Johnson on a broken coverage.

Missouri then went 91 yards for the clinching touchdown with just over 5 minutes left.

The first half was an offensive disaster for both teams. They combined for only 188 yards, 76 by Ohio State.

Brown looked jittery early. His first pass, a short one to Emeka Egbuka, was off target for an incompletion. It never got much better. He completed 4 of 6 passes for only 20 yards before his night came to an early end. He injured his left ankle – not the one he injured against Penn State – late in the first quarter. He got taped and returned to the game but left for good after he took a sack early in the second quarter.

Kienholz entered and threw incompletions on all four of his throws in the half.

The lack of a passing game allowed Missouri to stack the box against the run, and TreVeyon Henderson had nowhere to run. Ohio State was 0 for 8 on third down.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, its defense and Jesse Mirco's punting was enough for them to lead at halftime. Mirco had punts of 53, 61, 59 and 50 yards to keep field position from being tilted even more than it was.

Ohio State's defense was suffocating against a Missouri team that averaged 34.1 points this season. Quarterback Brady Cook was under constant pressure by the OSU pass rush. He threw for only 28 yards, and 17 of them came in the final seconds of the half.

Ohio State's score came after a three-and-out gave the Buckeyes the ball at its 47. Henderson had started the drive with carries for 20 and 7 yards. Brown injured his ankle on the next play before Jayden Fielding kicked a 44-yard field goal for the half's only score.

In the second half, Missouri's offense got untracked. Ohio State's didn't.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: With hapless offense, Ohio State football loses to Missouri in Cotton Bowl