Ohio State football adds Michigan transfer linebacker Joey Velazquez as walk-on

Ohio State has added Joey Velazquez, a transfer linebacker from Michigan who played high school ball at DeSales, as a walk-on, a school spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Velazquez is participating in winter strength and conditioning workouts with the Buckeyes.

He spent five seasons with the Wolverines before putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal in December.

Michigan linebacker Joey Velazquez (29) tackles Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

A majority of his snaps at Michigan came on special teams, including coverage and returns for kickoffs and punts, as well as the field-goal block unit. He has eight career tackles.

Velazquez was also an outfielder on the Wolverines’ baseball team. He was once committed to play baseball for the Buckeyes before flipping to Michigan. He will not play both sports at Ohio State, though, joining only the football team.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Michigan transfer LB Joey Velazquez joins Ohio State as walk-on