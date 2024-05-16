2024 NFL 'Thursday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games streaming on Amazon

All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.

Note: Week 1’s NFL opener with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs is not part of Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” programming schedule. It will air on NBC on Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Week 2

Sept. 12, 2024

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Week 3

Sept. 19, 2024

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Week 4

Sept. 26, 2024

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 5

Oct. 3, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 6

Oct. 10, 2024

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 7

Oct. 17, 2024

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Week 8

Oct. 24, 2024

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9

Oct. 31, 2024

Houston Texans at New York Jets

Week 10

Nov. 7, 2024

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 11

Nov. 14, 2024

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12

Nov. 21, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 13

Nov. 29, 2024 – Black Friday

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14

Dec. 5, 2024

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Week 15

Dec. 12, 2024

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 16

Dec. 19, 2024

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17

Dec. 26, 2024

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears