2024 NFL 'Thursday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games streaming on Amazon

yahoo sports staff
·1 min read
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.

Note: Week 1’s NFL opener with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs is not part of Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” programming schedule. It will air on NBC on Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

2024 NFL regular-season schedule release

Week 2
Sept. 12, 2024
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Week 3
Sept. 19, 2024
New England Patriots at New York Jets

Week 4
Sept. 26, 2024
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 5
Oct. 3, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 6
Oct. 10, 2024
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 7
Oct. 17, 2024
Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Week 8
Oct. 24, 2024
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9
Oct. 31, 2024
Houston Texans at New York Jets

Week 10
Nov. 7, 2024
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 11
Nov. 14, 2024
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12
Nov. 21, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 13
Nov. 29, 2024 – Black Friday
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14
Dec. 5, 2024
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Week 15
Dec. 12, 2024
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 16
Dec. 19, 2024
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17
Dec. 26, 2024
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears