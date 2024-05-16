2024 NFL 'Thursday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games streaming on Amazon
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
Note: Week 1’s NFL opener with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs is not part of Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” programming schedule. It will air on NBC on Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
2024 NFL regular-season schedule release
Week 2
Sept. 12, 2024
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Week 3
Sept. 19, 2024
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Week 4
Sept. 26, 2024
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Week 5
Oct. 3, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Week 6
Oct. 10, 2024
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Week 7
Oct. 17, 2024
Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
Week 8
Oct. 24, 2024
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Week 9
Oct. 31, 2024
Houston Texans at New York Jets
Week 10
Nov. 7, 2024
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Week 11
Nov. 14, 2024
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 12
Nov. 21, 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Week 13
Nov. 29, 2024 – Black Friday
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14
Dec. 5, 2024
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Week 15
Dec. 12, 2024
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Week 16
Dec. 19, 2024
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 17
Dec. 26, 2024
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears