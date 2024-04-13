Ohio State lands commitment from 2025 4-star tight end Nate Roberts

Ohio State has secured its top tight end target in the 2025 recruiting class.

On Saturday, hours before the Ohio State spring game, the Buckeyes landed a commitment from 2025 four-star tight end Nate Roberts out of Washington, Oklahoma. Roberts chose Ohio State over programs such as Oklahoma and Oregon.

Roberts, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end out of Washington High School, is ranked as the No. 118 player and No. 5 tight end in the 2025 class.

Roberts is also the second-ranked prospect from Oklahoma in 2025 and is the first Oklahoma native to join an OSU recruiting class since Josh Proctor in 2018.

As a sophomore, Roberts had 33 receptions for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns.

And after his first game day visit at Ohio Stadium for OSU's win against Western Kentucky Sept. 16, Roberts told The Dispatch he was impressed with how Keenan Bailey utilized the tight end position.

“(Bailey) even told me before the game that we were going to get a lot of snaps and a lot of catches, and he was right,” Roberts said. “I just knew they were going to use them a lot this game because they are too valuable not to have them out on the field catching.”

Roberts was formerly a Notre Dame commit and said he left the Fighting Irish's 2025 class because "it just wasn't the spot for me."

Roberts' brother Jake was a tight end for North Texas and Baylor, but entered the transfer portal after one season with the Bears.

Roberts is one of 12 commits for Ohio State in the 2025 class along with offensive players such as quarterback Tavien St. Clair, offensive tackle Carter Lowe and wide receiver De'zie Jones.

Ohio State landed two tight ends in the 2024 class: LeBlanc and Damarion Witten.

