Former Alabama 2024 5-star QB Julian Sayin transfers to Ohio State. Here's what it means

Julian Sayin has joined Ohio State's quarterback room.

Sayin, a former five-star quarterback who signed with Alabama in the 2024 class, committed to Ohio State Sunday.

Sayin is the third Alabama transfer to join Ohio State ahead of 2024 along with safety Caleb Downs and center Seth McLaughlin.

Here's what Sayin's commitment means for Ohio State moving forward.

What does Julian Sayin's addition mean for the 2024 class?

While Sayin is not an official member of Ohio State's 2024 class, the former five-star quarterback is another win for a Buckeyes' class that's seen its fair share of success.

Before Sayin committed Sunday, Ohio State had five five-star commitments in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver Mylan Graham, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, cornerback Aaron Scott and quarterback Air Noland.

After the addition of defensive lineman Dominic Kirks to the class, Ohio State has the No. 3 recruiting class per 247Sports' composite rankings: a ranking that is set to change after Sayin left Alabama's second-ranked 2024 class.

While Sayin will not be involved directly in Ohio State's recruiting rankings, he represents a class that shows much potential, especially with Smith signed and in Columbus as an early enrollee.

What does Julian Sayin's addition mean for Ryan Day?

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Heading into 2024, Ohio State has a plethora of riches at quarterback And Day has some decisions to make.

Day's 2024 quarterback class has changed a lot over the past year, originally securing a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola. Raiola ended his commitment to Ohio State and flipped to Georgia before eventually flipping again to Nebraska before early signing day.

Without Raiola, Ohio State Noland: a left-handed quarterback out of Langston Hughes High School in Georgia — the same program as tight end Jelani Thurman. Noland played a key role in the recruitment of players like Smith, while combining for 6,235 passing yards and 77 touchdowns as a junior and senior per MaxPreps.

And Sunday, Ohio State added Sayin: the No. 3 quarterback in the 2024 class who threw for 2,347 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception as a senior at Carlsbad High School in California. He added four rushing touchdowns.

Day has been in a similar situation in his quarterback room, entering 2021 with C.J. Stroud, Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III. Ewers (Texas) and Miller (Florida) transferred after the 2021 season. McCord transferred to Syracuse after his one season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.

With Noland and Sayin — two five-star quarterbacks — Ohio State seemingly has two paths for its future on offense.

Could Julian Sayin start for Ohio State in 2024?

Oct 28, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

While Sayin and Noland are coming into their freshmen seasons, Ohio State seemingly has the starting quarterback job filled in 2024.

The Buckeyes added former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard through the transfer portal, who has one season of eligibility remaining after 27 starts with the Wildcats.

Howard is Kansas State's all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

Along with throwing for 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over four seasons, Howard ran for 921 yards and 19 touchdowns.

