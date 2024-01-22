Ohio State quarterback Air Noland: Julian Sayin 'will definitely make the QB room better'

Air Noland is no longer the only 2024 quarterback on Ohio State's roster.

On Sunday, coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes landed Julian Sayin, the No. 5 player and the No. 1 quarterback in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Sayin originally signed with Alabama in December but entered the transfer portal after coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

But Noland, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2024 class, is ready to work with Sayin.

"We’re excited to have him a part of the brotherhood," Noland told The Dispatch. "He will definitely make the QB room better than what it is now."

Noland added, "Go Bucks."

Recruit Air Noland watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Noland and Sayin were two of the four five-star quarterbacks in the 2024 class along with Florida commit DJ Lagway and Nebraska commit Dylan Raiola, who was once committed to Ohio State.

Noland is one of six five-star quarterback commitments in Ohio State history along with Justin Zwick, Terrelle Pryor, Braxton Miller, Quinn Ewers and Kyle McCord.

“Ohio State, it speaks for itself,” Noland said in April, “But being a quarterback in the 2024 class that’s committed to Ohio State — and I’m locked in, 110% committed, not looking at no other school but Ohio State — I want to make sure I’m putting Ohio State in great hands and the recruit in great hands.”

Sayin is the second former five-star quarterback to transfer to Ohio State in the Day era joining Justin Fields.

According to MaxPreps, Noland completed 66.5% of his 224 pass attempts for 2,140 yards, throwing 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added a touchdown rush.

As a junior, Noland had 4,095 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and four interceptions.

As a senior at Carlsbad High School in California, Sayin threw for 2,347 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception, adding four rushing touchdowns.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Air Noland shares thoughts on Julian Sayin transfer to Ohio State