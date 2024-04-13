Cody Haddad, 2025 3-star safety, commits to Ohio State football

Ohio State football put the finishing touches on an in-state flip in the 2025 class.

2025 three-star safety Cody Haddad committed to Ohio State Saturday during the Bckeyes' spring game, choosing the Buckeyes over programs such as Texas A&M, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota. Haddad initially committed to Wisconsin Jan. 17, but ended his commitment April 1.

Haddad, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety out of Cleveland, is ranked as the No. 528 player and No. 37 athlete in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Ohio State offered Haddad three days after his Wisconsin commitment in a slew of offers that included Iowa, Texas A&M and Minnesota.

St. Ignatius’s Cody Haddad makes a third-quarter touchdown reception over McKinley’s Geno Kelly, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Haddad is one of two safeties in Ohio State's 2025 class joining four-star DeShawn Stewart, who committed to the Buckeyes March 31. Haddad is one of nine defensive commitments in the Buckeyes' 2025 class along with five-star cornerbacks Na'eem Offord and Devin Sanchez, four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, four-star defensive linemen Zahir Mathis and London Merritt, Stewart and three-star linebacker Eli Lee.

Haddad is also one of four Ohio natives in the Buckeyes' 2025 class along with four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe and Lee.

On average, Ohio State adds just over two safeties in each recruiting class. Heading into 2025, Stewart is projected to have eight scholarships safeties on the roster including Caleb Downs.

