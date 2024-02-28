Former Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg played vs. Michigan with dislocated elbow

At the NFL combine Wednesday, former Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg revealed the injury that sidelined him for for two games in the middle of the 2023 season.

EIchenberg said he dislocated his elbow in Ohio State's 35-16 road win against Rutgers Nov. 4. After his 12-tackle performance against the Scarlet Knights, Eichenberg left the stadium with his left arm heavily wrapped in ice.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) walks off the team bus prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

"I hurt my elbow," Eichenberg said at the NFL combine. "Missed the end of the Rutgers game, missed the next two games too. I came back. Was wearing a brace on it, but it's all good now... It's fully healed."

Eichenberg missed each of Ohio State's wins against Michigan State and Minnesota before returning with a seven-tackle game in the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan Nov. 25.

Eichenberg did not play in Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

Eichenberg was named the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year after recording 80 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He recorded 10 or more tackles in three games in 2023. He is the first Ohio State linebacker to win the award.

Eichenberg was a two-time captain for Ohio State.

