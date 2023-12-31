Ohio State football picks up transfer tight end Will Kacmarek from Ohio

Ohio State has dipped into the transfer portal for the first time since it opened earlier this month.

It picked up a commitment on Sunday from Will Kacmarek, a former Ohio tight end who had entered the portal only two days ago.

“Very excited for this new opportunity!” he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Thank you friends, family, and coaches helping me get to this position!!!”

Ohio tight end Will Kacmarek (87) pushes away a defender during the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Toledo, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kacmarek, who has two seasons of eligibility left, caught 42 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Bobcats. He redshirted as a freshman in 2021.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds, he is also considered a versatile athlete, having lined up as a defensive end in high school in St. Louis.

The Buckeyes should benefit from his experience. While they signed tight ends Max LeBlanc and Damarion Witten as part of their incoming freshman class, they are set to lose at least two of their six scholarship players at the position from this past season.

Those include Cade Stover, a redshirt senior who is expected to move on to the NFL, and Joe Royer, a redshirt junior who entered the portal this month. Gee Scott Jr. has an extra COVID-19 year of eligibility.

The Buckeyes ended their season on Friday with a 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football picks up Ohio transfer tight end Will Kacmarek