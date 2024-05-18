Yahoo Sports Staff
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk live results: Updates, highlights, odds as heavyweights vie for undisputed title
The highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is set for Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
John Fury, Tyson’s father, added some early drama by headbutting a member of Usyk’s entourage, cutting his own forehead in the process. This incident shows just how intense the build-up to the clash between two unbeaten champions has been. It should be a thrilling showdown for all the heavyweight titles.
[How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk]
Tyson Fury, despite being a heavy favorite, narrowly escaped defeat in his last fight against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, raising questions about his current form. Ngannou’s subsequent poor performance against Anthony Joshua cast further doubt on Fury’s recent showing, suggesting he might have underestimated his opponent. This makes Fury’s upcoming fight with Usyk even more intriguing, as it will reveal whether his struggles were a one-off or indicative of a decline.
Usyk, known for his technical prowess and consistent performance, has been steadily climbing toward heavyweight supremacy. Initially considered an underdog, the odds have now evened, reflecting Fury’s uncertain standing.
The fight promises unpredictability, highlighted by John Fury’s outburst, setting the stage for a contest where anything can happen. This uncertainty fuels the excitement and anticipation surrounding this epic heavyweight battle.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest news and updates from the Ring of Fire:
2 updates
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk results, odds via BetMGM (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)
Heavyweight: Oleksandr Usyk (c) +115 vs. Tyson Fury (c) -115
Cruiserweight: Jai Opetaia -600 vs. Mairis Briedis +400
Super featherweight: Joe Cordina (c) -450 vs. Anthony Cacace +350
Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez -250 vs. Agit Kabayel +180
Heavyweight: Moses Itauma -10000 vs. Ilja Mezencev +1600
Light heavyweights: Sergey Kovalev +120 vs. Robin Sirwan Safar -140
Light heavyweight: Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr
Cruiserweight: David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz