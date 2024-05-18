What channel is 2024 Preakness on today? How to watch, start time, streaming, horses, TV schedule

The second leg of the Triple Crown takes place today with the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Can Mystik Dan continues his Triple Crown quest after a winning the Kentucky Derby? Who are the contenders that can knock him off? How can you watch?

2024 Preakness Stakes betting guide: Who will win 2024 Preakness Stakes? Guide to horses list, field, odds, predictions

Here's what you need to know:

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.

National Treasure with John R. Velazquez up wins the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

What is the 2024 Preakness Stakes post time?

The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET Saturday, May 18.

What channel is 2024 Preakness Stakes on?

The Preakness Stakes will be broadcast on CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, Telemundo and Universo.

Preakness Stakes 2024: Weather forecast, horses, odds, TV schedule

How to livestream the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Streaming options include the FanDuel TV+ (Apple Store/Google Play), NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Catch all the horse racing action from Pimlico through multiple viewing platforms including CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

Preakness Stakes Barn demolition: Bob Baffert, D. Wayne Lukas, other trainers revel in unique Preakness Stakes Barn

When does 2024 Preakness Stakes live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

What is the 2024 Preakness Stakes TV schedule?

All Day Coverage; FanDuel TV, HTV.

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET; CNBC.

4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; Telemundo, Universo.

Preakness Stakes 2024 horses list, field entries

The field for the 2024 Preakness Stakes is complete. Here are all the horses that will compete in the field May 18:

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is a series of three horse races — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 3-year-old thoroughbred horses compete in each race.

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Triple Crown winners: How many horses have won the Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time 2:03.24 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes: When is post time? Channel? Schedule?