Catching Freedom trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse
Catching Freedom is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.
Catching Freedom will enter the Preakness off a fourth-place finish in the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Catching Freedom
Color: Bay
Bred in: Kentucky
Sire: Constitution
Dam: Catch My Drift, by Pioneerof the Nile
Price tag: $575,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables (Dennis Albaugh)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Record: 3-0-1 in six starts
Career earnings: $1,127,350
Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs
Running style: Closer
Notes: Cox said Catching Freedom came out of the Kentucky Derby “in good shape” and is being considered for the Preakness. … Catching Freedom has victories on three different tracks (Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park and Fair Grounds) and would look for a fourth at Pimlico. He’s never finished worse than fourth in six career starts. … Albaugh mortgaged his home to start his pesticide company. He operates the stable with racing manager Jason Loutsch.
What they’re saying: “He looked like a winner coming off the turn and just couldn’t go on,” Cox said of Catching Freedom after the Kentucky Derby. “Maybe that extra eighth of a mile made a difference.”
