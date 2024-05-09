Advertisement
Catching Freedom trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

jason frakes, louisville courier journal
Catching Freedom is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Catching Freedom will enter the Preakness off a fourth-place finish in the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Catching Freedom

Catching Freedom, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby, walks off the track at Churchill Downs.
Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Constitution

Dam: Catch My Drift, by Pioneerof the Nile

Price tag: $575,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables (Dennis Albaugh)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Record: 3-0-1 in six starts

Career earnings: $1,127,350

Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs

Running style: Closer

Notes: Cox said Catching Freedom came out of the Kentucky Derby “in good shape” and is being considered for the Preakness. … Catching Freedom has victories on three different tracks (Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park and Fair Grounds) and would look for a fourth at Pimlico. He’s never finished worse than fourth in six career starts. …  Albaugh mortgaged his home to start his pesticide company. He operates the stable with racing manager Jason Loutsch.

What they’re saying: “He looked like a winner coming off the turn and just couldn’t go on,” Cox said of Catching Freedom after the Kentucky Derby. “Maybe that extra eighth of a mile made a difference.”

