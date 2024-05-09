Advertisement

Seize the Grey trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

jason frakes, louisville courier journal
Seize the Grey is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Seize the Grey will enter the Preakness off a victory in the Grade 2 Pat Day Mile on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Seize the Grey

Jockey Jaime Torres celebrates after guiding Seize the Grey to victory in the Pat Day Mile on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Color: Gray/roan

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Arrogate

Dam: Smart Shopping, by Smart Strike

Price tag: $300,000 at 2022 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select Yearling Sale

Owner: MyRacehorse (Michael Behrens)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Record: 3-0-3 in nine starts

Career earnings: $619,938

Last race: Won Grade 2 Pat Day Mile on May 4 at Churchill Downs

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Seize the Grey owns victories at three different tracks (Saratoga, Oaklawn Park, Churchill Downs) and will look to add a fourth at Pimlico. … Lukas, 88, has won the Preakness six times, starting with Codex in 1980 and most recently with Oxbow in 2013. … Behrens is the founder and CEO of MyRacehorse, which offers low-dollar ownership shares of horses. Seize the Grey has more than 2,000 co-owners through the partnership.

What they’re saying: “I think if he runs the same race he just ran in the Pat Day Mile, he’ll be a factor in (the Preakness),” Lukas said. “He has good tactical speed. He can dictate pretty much where he wants to be in the race. I see no reason why he won’t finish the mile and three-sixteenths. … I think having a very positive race going into the Preakness is going to help him very much.”

