Deontay Wilder-Zhilei Zhang live tracker: Updates, highlights, analysis, odds as heavyweights meet in Riyadh

yahoo sports staff
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 31: Zhilei Zhang of Team Queensberry and Deontay Wilder of Team Matchroom face off during the 5v5: Queensberry v Matchroom Weigh-Ins event ahead of their Heavyweight fight at Boulevard World on May 31, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
Zhilei Zhang of Team Queensberry and Deontay Wilder of Team Matchroom face off during the 5v5: Queensberry v Matchroom Weigh-Ins event ahead of their Heavyweight fight at Boulevard World on May 31, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang headline Saturday's Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Zhang, 41, likely lost his final chance at securing a world title when he lost to Joseph Parker in March. Parker also handled business against Wilder in December with a unanimous decision victory over the former champion.

Wilder lost the WBC heavyweight title, which he held for over five years, in February of 2020 to Tyson Fury. Wilder failed to regain the title in the trilogy fight with Fury in October 2021. He did bounce back with a huge knockout win over Robert Helenius in October 2022, but then went back to his losing ways against Parker.

At BetMGM, "Big Bang" Zhang is a -150 favorite to defeat "The Bronze Bomber." Wilder is at +125. Zhang is +100 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and is +600 to win on points. Wilder is +150 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. He’s +1200 to win on points.

Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports for all the news and results from the main card.

Live9 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Incredible round 10 as Richards finally started landing some big shots, which fired up Hutchinson. Both fighters were hurt at one point.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Richards landing a bit more now. Hutchinson has slowed down, but has built up a huge lead. Richards knows it and is trying to swing for the fences in the tenth round.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Through 6 rounds, it's been all Hutchinson. Richards just can't keep up and continues getting caught. Question is if Hutchinson can keep up the pace he's been showing all fight.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Hutchinson is dominating Richards right now. He's pushing forward and has landed some big shots. Richards struggling to keep up.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fights start now! It's Hutchinson vs. Richards in the curtain-jerker for the 5v5.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

  • Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder (+125) vs. Zhilei Zhang (-150)

  • Heavyweight: Daniel Dubois (+200) vs. Filip Hrgovic (-250)

  • Middleweight: Hamzah Sheeraz (-225) vs. Austin Williams (+188)

  • Light heavyweight: Dmitry Bivol (-3000) vs. Malik Zinad (+1200)

  • Featherweight: Ray Ford vs. Nick Ball

  • Light heavyweight: Willy Hutchinson (+138) vs. Craig Richards (-160)