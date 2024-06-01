Deontay Wilder-Zhilei Zhang live tracker: Updates, highlights, analysis, odds as heavyweights meet in Riyadh

Zhilei Zhang of Team Queensberry and Deontay Wilder of Team Matchroom face off during the 5v5: Queensberry v Matchroom Weigh-Ins event ahead of their Heavyweight fight at Boulevard World on May 31, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang headline Saturday's Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Zhang, 41, likely lost his final chance at securing a world title when he lost to Joseph Parker in March. Parker also handled business against Wilder in December with a unanimous decision victory over the former champion.

[Related: How to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang]

Wilder lost the WBC heavyweight title, which he held for over five years, in February of 2020 to Tyson Fury. Wilder failed to regain the title in the trilogy fight with Fury in October 2021. He did bounce back with a huge knockout win over Robert Helenius in October 2022, but then went back to his losing ways against Parker.

At BetMGM, "Big Bang" Zhang is a -150 favorite to defeat "The Bronze Bomber." Wilder is at +125. Zhang is +100 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and is +600 to win on points. Wilder is +150 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. He’s +1200 to win on points.

Stay tuned to Yahoo Sports for all the news and results from the main card.

Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang fight card, odds (Start time 2 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV)