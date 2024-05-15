Muth, Preakness 2024 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, scratched from field at Pimlico

Morning-line favorite Muth has been scratched from Saturday's $2 million Preakness Stakes after spiking a temperature.

Trainer Bob Baffert said Muth, the Arkansas Derby winner, spiked a temperature of 103 degrees on Tuesday night after arriving at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

"We are sick about this," Baffert said. "The horse had been doing really well. But we have to do what's right by the horse."

Muth was made the 8-5 morning-line favorite during Monday's draw for the Preakness. Favorite status could now go to Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, who was the second choice in the morning line at 5-2.

Baffert has another chance at adding to his record eight Preakness victories on Saturday with Santa Anita Derby runner-up Imagination.

