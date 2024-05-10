Advertisement

Uncle Heavy trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

jason frakes, louisville courier journal
Uncle Heavy is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Uncle Heavy will enter the Preakness off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April at Aqueduct.

Uncle Heavy

Uncle Heavy grabbing the lead during the Withers Stakes race on Feb. 3.
Color: Bay

Bred in: Pennsylvania

Sire: Social Inclusion

Dam: Expect Wonderful, by Tiz Wonderful

Price tag: N/A

Owners: Michael Milam, LC Racing

Trainer: Butch Reid Jr.

Jockey: Mychel Sanchez

Record: 3-0-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $323,580

Last race: Fifth in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct

Running style: Closer

Notes: Uncle Heavy won the Grade 3 Withers on Feb. 3 at Aqueduct before his fifth-place finish in the Wood. … Reid, 67, is based at Parx in Philadelphia and will be making his first start in the Preakness. … Uncle Heavy is named for Reid’s brother, Mark, a retired trainer. Uncle Heavy was bred by Barbara Reid, who is Butch Reid’s sister-in-law.

What they’re saying: “He's doing so well and had a tremendous breeze last week, and we're going to have another shorter one this week,” Reid said. “He’s training well. He looks well. This looks like the time to take a shot.  And it looks like the race could set up for him a little bit. There's a fair amount of speed in there, and he’s a closer, so we decided to go ahead and take a shot with him.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

