Uncle Heavy trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse
Uncle Heavy is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.
Uncle Heavy will enter the Preakness off a fifth-place finish in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April at Aqueduct.
Uncle Heavy
Color: Bay
Bred in: Pennsylvania
Sire: Social Inclusion
Dam: Expect Wonderful, by Tiz Wonderful
Price tag: N/A
Owners: Michael Milam, LC Racing
Trainer: Butch Reid Jr.
Jockey: Mychel Sanchez
Record: 3-0-0 in five starts
Career earnings: $323,580
Last race: Fifth in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct
Running style: Closer
Notes: Uncle Heavy won the Grade 3 Withers on Feb. 3 at Aqueduct before his fifth-place finish in the Wood. … Reid, 67, is based at Parx in Philadelphia and will be making his first start in the Preakness. … Uncle Heavy is named for Reid’s brother, Mark, a retired trainer. Uncle Heavy was bred by Barbara Reid, who is Butch Reid’s sister-in-law.
What they’re saying: “He's doing so well and had a tremendous breeze last week, and we're going to have another shorter one this week,” Reid said. “He’s training well. He looks well. This looks like the time to take a shot. And it looks like the race could set up for him a little bit. There's a fair amount of speed in there, and he’s a closer, so we decided to go ahead and take a shot with him.”
