Bob Baffert, D. Wayne Lukas, other trainers revel in unique Preakness Stakes Barn

BALTIMORE — Outside the condemned section of grandstand and rundown clubhouse is the Preakness Stakes Barn, the heartbeat of Pimlico Race Course.

Unlike Churchill Downs and Belmont Park — where horses for their signature Triple Crown races are stabled in barns spread across the properties — Pimlico houses Preakness horses in the same barn.

So while fans and media may lament the dilapidated state of Pimlico — more on that in a minute — you likely won’t hear a horseman speak ill of the place.

The Preakness Stakes Barn is sacred ground.

“We love to come to Baltimore for the simple reason they stable us all in one barn,” said 88-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness six times. “It’s like sharing the locker room before a big game. And we have great camaraderie.”

Trainer Bob Baffert, with a record eight victories, called the Preakness his favorite Triple Crown race.

“Compared to the Derby, it’s a very relaxed atmosphere,” Baffert said. “Your Derby winner usually shows up there. We’re all in the same barn. It’s very relaxing, and … it’s a less stressful race. We have a good time.”

Located in the Charm City’s Park Heights neighborhood, Pimlico hosted its first Preakness in 1873 — Survivor was the winner — and will run No. 149 on Saturday. While Churchill Downs celebrated the 150th consecutive running of the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, the Preakness got a two-year head start.

The Preakness was not held from 1891-93, leaving the race with one less running than the Kentucky Derby.

Preakness Stakes moving briefly to Laurel Park

The field leaves the starting gate during the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

But big changes are coming for Pimlico. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation last week that will allow a state-created nonprofit group to buy Pimlico for $1 from 1/ST Racing, formerly known as the Stronach Group. The transaction is set to go through July 1.

“We have reached an agreement that will keep horse racing at Pimlico for generations and will deliver economic prosperity for the city of Baltimore,” Moore said in announcing the deal.

The bill includes $400 million in state bonds to tear down the current Pimlico structure and rebuild. The plan is to hold next year’s 150th running of the Preakness amid the construction at Pimlico and move the race to Laurel Park — located 28 miles from here in Laurel, Maryland — in 2026. The site for the 2027 Preakness is uncertain, and the 2028 race is scheduled to be held at the rebuilt Pimlico.

There’s no official word on whether the Stakes Barn will stay where it is or be rebuilt, but trainers are adamant in their affection for the place.

“As long as they keep the Preakness barn, it’s still going to have the nostalgia,” Kenny McPeek said. “I hope that they don’t tear that barn down. I mean, that’d be remiss if they did. That barn is so special, and there’s been so many amazing horses that have walked through that barn.

“That’s where the world, the center of the universe is, on the Preakness.”

It’s where you’ll find Preakness hopeful Mugatu — a $14,000 purchase — a few stalls down from the Baffert-trained Imagination, who cost $1.05 million.

It’s where you might overhear a conversation between Baffert and Lukas.

“(Lukas) will look at the other horses and he’ll say, ‘I don’t think we got to worry about that one. We don’t have to worry about this one,’” Baffert said. “I mean, he still has it. And, so, we have a good time together.”

'Take this sport into another era'

Ken Simmons sprays water on fans watching The Chainsmokers concert before the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Certainly, Pimlico means different things to different people.

For the younger crowd, it’s a place to party and attend infield concerts held by such artists as Post Malone and Bruno Mars. Louisville’s own Jack Harlow is the featured attraction this Saturday.

For the media, it’s a place to joke about a love-hate relationship with the press-box elevator that no longer works. But there’s still a nostalgia-filled catwalk from that elevator to the press box, where framed programs show media picks from past Preakness races.

Many have faded, but you’ll still find the signatures of former Daily Racing Form scribe Joe Hirsch getting it right with Preakness winner Tom Rolfe in 1965 and ex-Courier Journal writer Billy Reed missing with Dancer’s Image instead of Forward Pass in 1968.

Churchill Downs has its new $200 million paddock. Belmont Park is being rebuilt, and Pimlico will be soon.

The Triple Crown venues are changing, but the history will never die.

“I think we could take this sport into another era, with some changes, and leave the Preakness barn alone,” McPeek said. “That’s where the history exists.”

