Bets on Kentucky Derby 150, won by Mystik Dan at 18-1 odds, set records at Churchill Downs

Betting on the Kentucky Derby once again broke multiple records.

Wagering on the 150th Run for the Roses, won by Mystik Dan at 18-1 odds in 2:03.34, eclipsed the $200-million mark for the first time in the race's history. According to Churchill Downs, Derby 150 brought in $210.7 in bets, topping last year's record total of $188.7 million in wagers from all sources.

All-sources wagering on Saturday's 14 races at Churchill Downs reached $320.5 million while wagering for Kentucky Derby Week races totaled $446.6 million, per Churchill Downs. Both numbers were also records.

Mystik Dan paid $39.22 to win on a $2 bet.

Betting on Twinspires also broke records, with $92.1 million in bets placed on all of Saturday's races including $60.9 million on Derby 150.

There were 156,710 fans at Churchill Downs for the 150th Run for the Roses.

Final payouts for Kentucky Derby 2024

Mystik Dan

(Based on a $2 bet)

  • Win: $39.22

  • Place: $16.32

  • Show: $10

Sierra Leone

(Based on a $2 bet)

  • Place: $6.54

  • Show: $4.64

Forever Young

(Based on a $2 bet)

  • Show: $5.58

Payouts on the finishing combos

  • Exacta: $258.56 ($2 bet)

  • Trifecta: $556.92 ($.50 bet)

  • Superfecta: $8,254.07 ($1 bet)

The rest of Saturday's payouts based on wager type

  • $0.50 Trifecta (3/2/11) $556.92

  • $1.00 Super High Five (3/2/11/4/10) $316,920.10

  • $1.00 Double (5/3) $139.27

  • $0.50 Pick 3 (10/5/3) $319.06

  • $0.50 Pick 4 (2/10/5/3) $18,299.93

  • $0.50 Pick 5 (5/2/10/5/3) $188,957.75

  • $0.20 Pick 6 (3/5/2/10/5/3) $345,073.62

Top 5 Kentucky Derby winners' payouts

  • Winner: $ 3.1 million

  • 2nd: $1 million

  • 3rd: $500,000

  • 4th: $250,000

  • 5th: $150,000

