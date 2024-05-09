Imagination trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

Imagination is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Imagination will enter the Preakness off a second-place finish in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 6.

Imagination

Imagination and jockey Frankie Dettori won the San Felipe Stakes on March 3 at Santa Anita Park.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Into Mischief

Dam: Magical Feeling, by Empire Maker

Price tag: $1,050,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owners: SF Racing (Gavin Murphy), Starlight Racing (Jack Wolf), Madaket Stables (Sol Kumin and Jason Monteleone), Stonestreet Stables (Barbara Banke), Dianne Bashor, Robert Masterson, Waves Edge Capital (Gregg Slager), Catherine Donovan, Tom Ryan

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Record: 2-4-0 in six starts

Career earnings: $406,800

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 6, a neck behind Stronghold

Running style: Near the front early

Notes: Imagination broke his maiden Jan. 1 — in his third career race — at Santa Anita Park. He won the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes on March 3 at Santa Anita before his runner-up finish in the Santa Anita Derby. He was ineligible for the Kentucky Derby because of Baffert’s suspension at Churchill Downs. … Baffert has won the Preakness a record eight times, including with National Treasure last year. … Dettori will ride in the Preakness for the first time. He finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby aboard Society Man.

What they’re saying: “We would have liked to have won (the Santa Anita Derby), but I liked the fact that he gutted it out pretty well,” Baffert said. “He’s still learning. We’re learning more about him. Frankie’s learning more about him. He’s a horse who needs a target.”

More horse racing: What date and time is the Preakness Stakes 2024? What to know on horses, odds, how to watch

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Preakness 2024 horse Imagination trainer, owner, jockey and record