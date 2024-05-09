Just Steel trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

Just Steel is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Just Steel will enter the Preakness off a 17th-place finish in the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Just Steel

Just Steel, trained by D. Wayne Lukas, finished 17th in the Kentucky Derby. Just Steel is a candidate to run in the Preakness Stakes.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Justify

Dam: Irish Lights, by Fastnet Rock

Price tag: $500,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owners: BC Stables (John Bellinger and Brian Coelho), Henry Schmueckle

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Record: 2-4-1 in 12 starts

Career earnings: $724,545

Last race: 17th in Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Just Steel raced second, just behind pacesetter Track Phantom, for the first half of the Kentucky Derby before fading. … Lukas, 88, has won the Preakness six times, starting with Codex in 1980 and most recently with Oxbow in 2013. … Both of Just Steel’s victories came as a 2-year-old. He’s 0-3-0 in five starts as a 3-year-old, finishing second in the Smarty Jones Stakes, the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes and the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, all at Oaklawn Park.

What they’re saying: “I don’t think any the less of him off his last race,” Lukas said. “(He) went way too quick the first half-mile (in the Derby), the first quarter, actually. I think you’ve got to give him another chance and look at (the Preakness). I’m counting on getting a good race out of him.”

