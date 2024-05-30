Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins reportedly agree on 3-year, $84.75M extension with $76M guaranteed

Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle have agreed to a 3-year, $84.75 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As part of the deal, which will run through the 2028 NFL season, Waddle will be guaranteed $76 million.

Waddle, 25, has been one of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's main weapons in the Dolphins' offense along with Tyreek Hill.

In only three seasons with Miami, Waddle already holds a pair of franchise records — three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and most receiving yards in the first three years of his career (3,385).

Since entering the NFL in 2021, Waddle has 251 receptions and 18 receiving touchdowns. And of his 47 games played, he has finished with at least 100 receiving yards in 10 of them.

Waddle, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, is now in the top of five of the NFL's highest-paid receivers. His $28.25 million average annual salary — should he play out and receive the entire $84.75 million — moves him ahead of Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders ($28 million) and just behind Hill ($30 million).

The $76 million guaranteed salary is third all time for a wide receiver. Only A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles ($84 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions ($77 million) are ahead of Waddle.