Henry Bushnell
Champions League final live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid lineups, highlights, analysis
Follow the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid as it happens
The 2024 UEFA Champions League final will take place Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, England, at 3 p.m. ET.
Real Madrid will be looking for its 14th Champions League title, while Borussia Dortmund are hoping to win their second in club history.
Saturday will mark Real Madrid's 17th appearance in the final, with the club having won the last eight times they reached the competition's last match. Borussia Dortmund previously reached this stage in 2013, when they lost to Bayern Munich. Their only Champions League title came in 1997 with a win over Juventus.
Follow along for match highlights, analysis and updates.
