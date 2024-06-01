Advertisement
Champions League final live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid lineups, highlights, analysis

Follow the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid as it happens

yahoo sports staff

The 2024 UEFA Champions League final will take place Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, England, at 3 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid will be looking for its 14th Champions League title, while Borussia Dortmund are hoping to win their second in club history.

Saturday will mark Real Madrid's 17th appearance in the final, with the club having won the last eight times they reached the competition's last match. Borussia Dortmund previously reached this stage in 2013, when they lost to Bayern Munich. Their only Champions League title came in 1997 with a win over Juventus.

Follow along for match highlights, analysis and updates.

  • Henry Bushnell

    In advance of any high-level soccer match, lineups typically get released 60 or 75 minutes before kickoff.

    Ahead of the highest-level soccer match, this Champions League final, Real Madrid ... posted its starting 11 a full two hours and 40 minutes beforehand.

    A move that sets the tone for the night, and screams: "Here we are, we are better than you; try to beat us — bet you can't."

    And, well, it's tough to argue with them.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
