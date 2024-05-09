Muth trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse
Muth is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.
Muth will enter the Preakness off a victory in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park.
Muth
Color: Bay
Bred in: Kentucky
Sire: Good Magic
Dam: Hoppa, by Uncle Mo
Price tag: $2 million at 2023 Ocala Breeders’ March Sale of 2-Year-Olds in Training
Owner: Zedan Racing Stables (Amr Zedan)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
Record: 4-2-0 in six starts
Career earnings: $1,504,100
Last race: Won Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park by 2 lengths over Just Steel
Running style: Stalker
Notes: After Muth’s Arkansas Derby victory, Zedan tried to get a temporary injunction to allow Muth to run in the Kentucky Derby. He was ineligible because of Baffert’s ongoing suspension at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Court of Appeals ultimately denied Zedan’s request. … Muth was the runner-up to Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita Park and is 2 for 2 as a 3-year-old, also winning the Grade 2 San Vicente Stakes on Jan. 6 at Santa Anita. … Baffert has won the Preakness a record eight times, including with National Treasure last year. … Muth is named after Aaron Muth, a longtime friend of Baffert’s.
What they’re saying: “He just keeps getting better and better,” Baffert said. “His Arkansas Derby, he handled that really well. Came back, wasn’t really tired. … It’s not easy (to ship horses), so he’s handled that really well. It takes a really good horse to be able to handle that.”
