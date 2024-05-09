Muth trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

Muth is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Muth will enter the Preakness off a victory in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park.

Muth

Muth and jockey Juan Hernandez win the Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Good Magic

Dam: Hoppa, by Uncle Mo

Price tag: $2 million at 2023 Ocala Breeders’ March Sale of 2-Year-Olds in Training

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables (Amr Zedan)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Record: 4-2-0 in six starts

Career earnings: $1,504,100

Last race: Won Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park by 2 lengths over Just Steel

Running style: Stalker

Notes: After Muth’s Arkansas Derby victory, Zedan tried to get a temporary injunction to allow Muth to run in the Kentucky Derby. He was ineligible because of Baffert’s ongoing suspension at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Court of Appeals ultimately denied Zedan’s request. … Muth was the runner-up to Kentucky Derby favorite Fierceness in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita Park and is 2 for 2 as a 3-year-old, also winning the Grade 2 San Vicente Stakes on Jan. 6 at Santa Anita. … Baffert has won the Preakness a record eight times, including with National Treasure last year. … Muth is named after Aaron Muth, a longtime friend of Baffert’s.

What they’re saying: “He just keeps getting better and better,” Baffert said. “His Arkansas Derby, he handled that really well. Came back, wasn’t really tired. … It’s not easy (to ship horses), so he’s handled that really well. It takes a really good horse to be able to handle that.”

