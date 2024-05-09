Tuscan Gold trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

Tuscan Gold is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Tuscan Gold will enter the Preakness off a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds.

Tuscan Gold

Tuscan Gold and jockey Tyler Gaffalione will look to win the Preakness on May 18 at Pimlico.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Medaglia d’Oro

Dam: Valadorna, by Curlin

Price tag: $600,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owners: William Lawrence, Walmac Farm, Stonestreet Stables (Barbara Banke)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Record: 1-0-1 in three starts

Career earnings: $147,100

Last race: Third in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds

Running style: Closer

Notes: Brown also entered Tuscan Gold in the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes at Aqueduct but made the call Thursday to go forward with the Preakness. … Brown has won the Preakness twice with colts who did not run in the Kentucky Derby and will look to accomplish the feat again with Tuscan Gold. Brown won with Cloud Computing in 2017 and Early Voting in 2022. … Tuscan Gold broke his maiden in his second career start, coming Jan. 31 at Gulfstream Park.

What they’re saying: “My first instinct was to always run in the Preakness,” Brown said. “I wanted to enter the Peter Pan to give myself some options. I wanted to look and survey the field and see who was actually going to show up in the Preakness. … At the end of the day, the reward is so much greater if he were to run well in the Preakness, going for a much bigger prize.”

More horse racing: How many horses have won the Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Preakness 2024 horse Tuscan Gold trainer, owner, jockey and record