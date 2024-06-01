Fever defeat Sky, 71–70 in first WNBA meeting between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points in the WNBA season's first matchup of the season with the Chicago Sky. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark faced each other for the first time on a WNBA court on Saturday, but it was veteran Kelsey Mitchell who seized the spotlight in the Indiana Fever's 71–70 win.

The seventh-year guard scored 18 points to lead the Fever. Surprisingly, Mitchell went scoreless in the first quarter but picked it up in the second and fourth frames, becoming more aggressive going to the basket. NaLyssa Smith added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Fever, who won their first home game of the season and second overall.

Chennedy Carter led all scorers with 19 points for the Sky on 8-for-12 shooting with six rebounds. The four-year veteran was a domineering presence on the floor, jawing at Fever players and checking them hard defensively. Marina Mabrey added 15 points for Chicago.

Clark scored 11 points with eight rebounds, but struggled with her shot after hitting her first two three-pointers. She also had five turnovers, which continues to be a problem as Clark and her teammates learn each other's tendencies on the court.

Reese finished with eight points, shooting 2-for-9 from the floor. But she made her presence felt defensively when Clark ran through the lane, and notably with an elbow on her rival as she boxed out for a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Now another Sky player with a cheap shot on Caitlin Clark. Angel Reese with the elbow and then stare down. That’s not basketball. pic.twitter.com/gXwPcaatY8 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 1, 2024

Kamila Cardoso had a strong WNBA debut

Saturday's matchup was the season debut for Cardoso, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's WNBA draft from national champion South Carolina. Playing against her former Gamecocks teammate Aliyah Boston, the 6-foot-7 center quickly established herself near the basket, scoring six points on 3-for-3 shooting.

The Fever had difficulty matching up with Cardoso in the post, yet got away from feeding her the ball after that impressive start. NaLyssa Smith scoring down low and tougher defense by Boston likely played a role in that.

Cardoso finished with 11 points and six rebounds, shooting 5-for-7 from the floor.

Sky got physical with Caitlin Clark

After Thursday's loss to the Seattle Storm, Clark told reporters, "I feel like I'm getting hammered." Opponents not getting called for fouls has contributed in part to Clark's technical fouls. With three for the season, she is now nearly halfway to the seven techs that would draw an automatic one-game suspension under WNBA rules.

The Sky continued the strategy of roughing Clark up, checking her hard as she came through the lane and worked for position. Late in the third quarter, Carter knocked Clark down while waiting for an inbounds pass. She was called for a common foul on the play, but many thought it warranted a Flagrant 1.

Chennedy Carter drills a jumper then lays a body check on Caitlin Clark that should get her a look from the Blackhawks!



pic.twitter.com/UlX2l6ZZDd — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) June 1, 2024

The Fever next hit the road for a Sunday evening matchup with the New York Liberty (6–2). Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. The Sky (3–4) host the Liberty on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be televised on NBA TV.