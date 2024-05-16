Mystik Dan, Kentucky Derby winner, named Preakness 2024 favorite after Muth scratch

BALTIMORE — With Wednesday’s scratch of Muth, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is the new morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $2 million Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Brian Nadeau, handicapper for the Maryland Jockey Club, has made Mystik Dan the 8-5 first choice for the Preakness.

Those were the same odds given to Arkansas Derby winner Muth during Monday’s Preakness draw. Muth, trained by Bob Baffert, was scratched from the Preakness after spiking a 103-degree temperature following his arrival at Pimlico on Tuesday night.

Robby Albarado trains with Mystik Dan on May 10 at Churchill Downs. Mystik Dan, who won the 150th Kentucky Derby, will compete in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday in Baltimore.

“I guess it puts added pressure on us,” Mystik Dan trainer Kenny McPeek said Wednesday after learning Muth had been scratched.

Santa Anita Derby runner-up Imagination, also trained by Baffert, is the new second choice for the Preakness at 3-1 odds. Catching Freedom, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby, is the third choice at 7-2 odds.

Here are the complete odds:

2024 Preakness Stakes post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

Post time: 7:01 p.m. Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Purse: $2 million. Grade: 1. Distance: 1 3/16 miles. TV: NBC. Jockey weight: 126 pounds.

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Mugatu, Jeff Engler, Joe Bravo, 20-1

2. Uncle Heavy, Butch Reid Jr., Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1

3. Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 7-2

4. Muth, Bob Baffert, Juan Hernandez, SCRATCHED

5. Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 8-5

6. Seize the Grey, D. Wayne Lukas, Jaime Torres, 12-1

7. Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Joel Rosario, 12-1

8. Tuscan Gold, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 9-2

9. Imagination, Bob Baffert, Frankie Dettori, 3-1

