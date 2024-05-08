Mystik Dan trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

Mystik Dan is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will be televise the race.

Mystik Dan will enter the Preakness off a victory in the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Mystik Dan

Mystik Dan, right, wins the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Goldencents

Dam: Ma’am, by Colonel John

Price tag: Homebred

Owners: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing (Brent and Sharilyn Gasaway), Daniel Hamby, Valley View Farm (Scott Hamby)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Record: 3-1-1 in seven starts

Career earnings: $3,741,360

Last race: Won Grade 1 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs by a nose over Sierra Leone

Running style: Mid-pack

Notes: McPeek will be looking for his second Preakness victory after winning with Swiss Skydiver in 2020. That Preakness was delayed until Oct. 3 — four weeks after the Kentucky Derby — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … Mystik Dan has experience running twice in a two-week span. He broke his maiden Nov. 12 at Churchill Downs and then raced 13 days later, finishing fifth in an allowance optional claiming race. … Lance and Brent Gasaway are cousins, and Sharilyn is Brent’s wife. Daniel and Scott Hamby are brothers.

What they’re saying: “I’m just really proud of him,” McPeek said. “He’s such a special little colt. To think that he might be moving forward is even better.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

Who will run in Preakness 2024? Mystik Dan and others who could be in field at Pimlico

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Preakness 2024 horse Mystik Dan trainer, owner, jockey and record