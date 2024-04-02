How many horses have won Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

A Triple Crown is right up there among the greatest accomplishments in sports — there's a reason it took 37 years between Affirmed's sweep in 1978 and American Pharoah's triumph in 2015.

But how many horses have won the Triple Crown? In the 149-year history of the Kentucky Derby, only 13 horses have gone on to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes and claim a Triple Crown.

Read more about some of the accomplishments of these premier athletes below.

Sir Barton

A 1919 photo of Triple Crown winner Sir Barton.

Sir Barton was the first winner back in 1919 before the term "Triple Crown" had even been coined. An underdog coming into the race, Sir Barton led every step of the way in the 45th Kentucky Derby and went on to become the first horse to take all three competitions.

Gallant Fox and Omaha

Gallant Fox won the Triple Crown in 1930, the second horse to claim all three races.

The next sweep occurred 11 years later by Gallant Fox in 1930, under the tutelage of Jim Fitzsimmons, a Hall of Fame trainer. Fitzsimmons went on to become the first trainer with two Triple Crowns to his name when his horse Omaha won all three races in 1935.

War Admiral

War Admiral ― the offspring of Man o' War and Seabiscuit's competition in the iconic "Race of the Century" ― pulled off the feat in 1937 on his way to becoming one of the most successful thoroughbreds in the history of the sport.

Whirlaway, Count Fleet, Assault and Citation

Count Fleet won the 1943 Kentucky Derby and was one of four horses to win the Triple Crown in the 1940s.

The 1940s were a good time for horse racing, and a good time for the Triple Crown, with four horses taking home the title in an eight-year period.

Whirlaway, owned by the famed Camulet Farm, won it all in 1941. Count Fleet's 1943 win featured a 25-length victory in the Belmont. Assault overcame injuries and illnesses to capture the title in 1946. And Citation, the first thoroughbred to top $1 million in career earnings, earned his place in the history books two years later in 1948.

Secretariat

Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, set records and made history during his 1973 run to the Triple Crown.

The Triple Crown trophy went unclaimed for 25 years, until Secretariat's unforgettable run in 1973. The details are remarkable ― including clocking the fastest Derby, Preakness, and Belmont times in the history of the sport ― but if you want to understand the moment, watch his ride in the Belmont. It's just as incredible more than 50 years later.

Seattle Slew

Seattle Slew, the 1977 Triple Crown winner, in a workout at Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Seattle Slew went on to win it four years later in 1977. Also considered one of the greatest racers in the sport's history, Seattle Slew sired 1984 Kentucky Derby-winner Swale and many of his descendants were still on the track decades later.

Affirmed

Affirmed made it to the winner's circle in the 1978 Kentucky Derby, and would go on to win the Triple Crown.

Just one year later, Affirmed pulled off the sweep in 1978. A descendant of War Admiral, Affirmed is believed to have won over $2 million in his successful career.

American Pharoah

American Pharoah, with Victor Espinoza aboard, became a horse racing legend in his Belmont Stakes in, the final leg of the 2015 Triple Crown.

That was it for 37 years ― the sport went so long without another champ that some started to wonder if the feat would ever be accomplished again. And then, in 2015, American Pharoah happened. Trained by Bob Baffert and with jockey Victor Espinoza aboard, American Pharoah wrapped up his career with a victory in the 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic and now resides in retirement at Ashford Stud near Lexington.

Justify

Another Baffert-trained colt joined the exclusive club three years after American Pharoah. Justify in 2018 ran away with a win in the wettest Kentucky Derby in history, came out on top in the fog and mud in the Preakness and then wrapped it up with a decisive victory in the Belmont. Baffert joined Fitzsimmons in the record books with his second Triple Crown win.

