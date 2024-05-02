Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby? Where is Mage now? Sibling, Dornoch, to compete in Derby 150.

One of the horses competing in the 150th Run for the Roses has ties to last year's winner, Mage. Turns out the two are full brothers.

Here's what we know:

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano brought home the victory in the 149th Kentucky Derby. As previously reported by The Courier Journal, the 2023 win was a first for Castellano in 16 Kentucky Derby attempts. Trainer Gustavo Delgado, from Venezuela, also earned his first Kentucky Derby win.

What happened to 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage?

After Mage's Kentucky Derby victory, he went on to run in the 2023 Preakness Stakes, finishing in third place. He did not compete in the 2023 Belmont Stakes after his Preakness loss and eventually retired to Airdrie Stud.

According to BloodHorse, Mage retired as the leading 3-year-old earner of 2023 with over $2.5 million in earnings. He was also one of three Derby winners in history, along with Justify (2018) and Apollo (1882) to win the Kentucky Derby without starting as a 2-year-old.

"He has been so good to us and owes us nothing. It is time for him to begin his next career and we look forward to winning the big races with his sons and daughters in the years ahead," said Delgado. "He will not be a good sire, he will be a great sire."

Sibling of 2023 Derby winner Mage to run in 150th Kentucky Derby

Mage's full brother, Dornoch, will get his shot at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4.

Both Mage and Dornoch were bred from Good Magic, second place finisher to Justify in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and Puca, the daughter of Big Brown, winner of the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Dornoch will enter the Kentucky Derby off a fourth-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland. He currently ranks eighth on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 75 points. His trainer is Danny Gargan and his jockey is Luis Saez. Jayson Werth, former MLB outfielder, is also one of the owners.

2024 Kentucky Derby Horses

The horses racing in the 150th Kentucky Derby, as reported by The Courier Journal, include:

Fierceness

Catching Freedom

Forever Young

Endlessly

Track Phantom

Domestic Product

West Saratoga

Just Steel

Honor Marie

T O Password

Sierra Leone

Stronghold

Resilience

Dornoch

Just a Touch

Catalytic

Society Man

Mystik Dan

Encino

Grand Mo the First

