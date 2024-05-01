When does Kentucky Derby 2024 post time start? What to know on date, horses, post position

The Kentucky Derby's 150th Run for the Roses is a few days away.

If you to know everything Churchill Downs, here's your guide to the Kentucky Derby.

Here's a look at when the race is, what the post positions are along with the latest dresses and outfits and how much tickets cost.

Here's what you need to know about the Kentucky Derby in 2024:

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What is the official 2024 Kentucky Derby post time? When does it start?

The official Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4. The 150th Run for the Roses will be race No. 12 of the 14-race slate.

Where is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs.

Where is Churchill Downs?

Churchill Downs is located at 700 Central Ave., in Louisville, Kentucky.

When is Kentucky Oaks 2024?

The race of 3-year-old fillies will take place Friday, May 3, 2024.

2024 Kentucky Derby weather forecast for Louisville, Ky.

Currently, Louisville's NWS predicts a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday with partly sunny skies and a high near 80.

What channel is 2024 Kentucky Derby on?

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on FanDuel TV, NBC and USA TV Network.

How to livestream the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Streaming options include the NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Catch all the horse racing action from Churchill Downs through multiple viewing platforms including FanDuel TV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock and USA TV Network.

When does 2024 Kentucky Derby live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 4.

What is the 2024 Kentucky Derby TV schedule?

10:30 a.m. – Noon ET; FanDuel TV.

Noon – 2:20 p.m. ET; USA, Peacock.

2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

7:30 p.m. ET through the final race; FanDuel TV.

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses lined up for the race each year.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses in the field

Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Mike Repole, is among the early favorites for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

The field is still being determined and courier-journal.com offers a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Here's a look:

2024 Kentucky Derby post positions

Here's a list of the post positions, trainers and jockeys for the 150th Running of the Roses at the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 2024 odds

Here is a look at current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:

PRG # HORSE ODDS 1 Dornoch 20-1 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 5 Catalytic 30-1 6 Just Steel 20-1 7 Honor Marie 20-1 8 Just a Touch 10-1 9 Encino SCRATCHED 10 T O Password (JPN) 30-1 11 Forever Young (JPN) 10-1 12 Track Phantom 20-1 13 West Saratoga 50-1 14 Endlessly 30-1 15 Domestic Product 30-1 16 Grand Mo the First 50-1 17 Fierceness 5-2 18 Stronghold 20-1 19 Resilience 20-1 20 Society Man 50-1 21 Epic Ride 30-1

How to place a bet at the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Here's a quick video to show what you need to know to place a bet for the Kentucky Derby:

Who is singing Kentucky Derby 2024 national anthem?

Wynona Judd will be singing the national anthem for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

How much is the Kentucky Derby 2024 purse?

The Kentucky Derby will feature a record $5 million purse, Churchill Downs announced Jan. 10, 2024.

Kentucky Derby 2024 trophy

Who is the 2024 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen?

Ankita Nair is the Kentucky Derby Festival Queen leading up to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4.

How much are Kentucky Derby 2024 tickets?

Tickets for the 150th Run for the Roses will run as follows:

To find Derby tickets, you can visit kentuckyderby.com/tickets.

Who won the Kentucky Derby 2023?

Mage was last year's Kentucky Derby winner.

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano rallied from the back of the pack, finishing the 1-and-1/4-miles in 2:01.57. The horses were six-wide off the final turn when Mage − at 15-1 odds − pushed past Two Phil’s to win by a length down the stretch.

