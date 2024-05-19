Indy 500 qualifying results: Team Penske sweeps front row, NASCAR'S Kyle Larson starts 5th

New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin set a blistering four-lap average speed of 234.220 mph to lead an All-Penske front lockout for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. It is the fastest pole speed in the history of the event.

McLaughlin will lead the field alongside teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden. Team Penske previously held the top three grid spots for the 1988 Indy 500.

NASCAR megastar Kyle Larson qualified his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet fifth in his first attempt at the Indy 500. Nolan Siegel, the 19-year-old rookie was the driver bumped from the field during last-chance qualifying.

Indy 500 starting grid