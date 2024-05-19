Advertisement
Live

Indy 500 qualifying results: Team Penske sweeps front row, NASCAR'S Kyle Larson starts 5th

yahoo sports staff
2

New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin set a blistering four-lap average speed of 234.220 mph to lead an All-Penske front lockout for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. It is the fastest pole speed in the history of the event.

McLaughlin will lead the field alongside teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden. Team Penske previously held the top three grid spots for the 1988 Indy 500.

NASCAR megastar Kyle Larson qualified his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet fifth in his first attempt at the Indy 500. Nolan Siegel, the 19-year-old rookie was the driver bumped from the field during last-chance qualifying.

  1. Scott McLaughlin

  2. Will Power

  3. Josef Newgarden

  4. Alexander Rossi

  5. Kyle Larson

  6. Santino Ferrucci

  7. Rinus Veekay

  8. Pato O’Ward

  9. Felix Rosenqvist

  10. Takuma Sato

  11. Kyle Kirkwood

  12. Ryan Hunter-Reay

  13. Colton Herta

  14. Alex Palou

  15. Callum Ilott

  16. Marcus Armstrong

  17. Ed Carpenter

  18. Kyffin Simpson

  19. Marco Andretti

  20. Helio Castroneves

  21. Scott Dixon

  22. Agustin Canapino

  23. Sting Ray Robb

  24. Christian Rasmussen

  25. Tom Blomquist

  26. Romain Grosjean

  27. Linus Lundqvist

  28. Christian Lundgaard

  29. Conor Daly

  30. Pietro Fittipaldi

  31. Katherine Legge

  32. Marcus Ericsson

  33. Graham Rahal

Live41 updates
  • John Parker

    Scott McLaughlin goes P1, makes it a front-row sweep for Team Penske

    • Lap 1: 234.526 mph

    • Lap 2: 234.371 mph

    • Lap 3: 234.168 mph

    • Lap 4: 233.816 mph

    Average speed: 234.220 mph

    1. Scott McLaughlin 234.220 mph

    2. Will Power 233.917 mph

    3. Josef Newgarden 233.808 mph

    4. Alexander Rossi 233.090 mph

    5. Kyle Larson 232.846 mph

    6. Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph

  • John Parker

    Power was just that much better on laps 3 and 4

    After Newgarden was in the 234s on laps 1-2

  • John Parker

    Will Power goes provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 234.128 mph

    • Lap 2: 233.955 mph

    • Lap 3: 233.767 mph

    • Lap 4: 233.819 mph

    Average speed: 233.917 mph

    1. Will Power 233.917 mph

    2. Josef Newgarden 233.808 mph

    3. Alexander Rossi 233.090 mph

    4. Kyle Larson 232.846 mph

    5. Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph

    Scott McLaughlin

  • John Parker

    Josef Newgarden is provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 234.188 mph

    • Lap 2: 234.004 mph

    • Lap 3: 233.640 mph

    • Lap 4: 233.400 mph

    Average speed: 233.808 mph

    1. Josef Newgarden 233.808 mph

    2. Alexander Rossi 233.090 mph

    3. Kyle Larson 232.846 mph

    4. Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph

    Will Power

    Scott McLaughlin

  • John Parker

    Alexander Rossi goes provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 234.062 mph

    • Lap 2: 233.335 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.651 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.319 mph

    Average speed: 233.090 mph

    1. Alexander Rossi 233.090 mph

    2. Kyle Larson 232.846 mph

    3. Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph

    Josef Newgarden

    Will Power

    Scott McLaughlin

  • John Parker

    Kyle Larson goes provisional P1, he'll start no worse than fifth

    • Lap 1: 233.383 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.903 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.669 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.433 mph

    Average speed: 232.846 mph

    1. Kyle Larson 232.846 mph

    2. Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph

    Alexander Rossi

    Josef Newgarden

    Will Power

    Scott McLaughlin

  • John Parker

    Santino Ferrucci goes 232.692 mph

    • Lap 1: 233.211 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.819 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.425 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.314 mph

    Average speed: 232.692 mph

    1. Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph

    2. Kyle Larson

    3. Alexander Rossi

    4. Josef Newgarden

    5. Will Power

    6. Scott McLaughlin

  • John Parker

    An All-Penske front row is on the table

  • John Parker

    Fast Six qualifying on deck

    They'll roll off in this order:

    1. Santino Ferrucci

    2. Kyle Larson

    3. Alexander Rossi

    4. Josef Newgarden

    5. Will Power

    6. Scott McLaughlin

  • John Parker

    Nolan Siegel crashes on lap 2 of his final run

    The 19-year-old was sending it into turn 1, got loose in the middle and clips the wall. He will not make the field of

    31. Legge 230.092 mph

    32. Ericsson 230.027 mph

    33. Rahal 229.974 mph

    / Siegel 229.556 mph

  • John Parker

    Katherine Legge is locked into her fourth Indy 500

  • John Parker

    Ericsson provisional P32, bumping Siegel

    • Lap 1: 230.672 mph

    • Lap 2: 230.057 mph

    • Lap 3: 229.737 mph

    • Lap 4: 229.644 mph

    Average speed: 230.027 mph

    31. Legge 230.092 mph

    32. Ericsson 230.027 mph

    33. Rahal 229.974 mph

    Siegel 229.556 mph

  • John Parker

    With 7:30 to go, Marcus Ericsson is out on track

  • John Parker

    Massive game of chicken 🐓

    Marcus Ericsson isn't in any hurry to go out and set a time with 14 minutes remaining in the session. The other three cars are helpless as, if they pull out of their pit stall, they throw out their existing time. Expect something dramatic here as the session closes.

    Either a former winner misses the field, or he dramatically bumps a 19-year old (Nolan Siegel) trying to make the show for the first time.

  • John Parker

    Ericsson on track

    But he's hardly pushing. He'll be waved off before coming into the pit lane to prepare for his final run.

  • John Parker

    No one on track right now

    At the very least Graham Rahal and Marcus Ericsson will make another run, they're cooling the engines right now before they light the wick

  • John Parker

    Graham Rahal goes provisional P32

    • Lap 1: 230.396 mph

    • Lap 2: 229.998 mph

    • Lap 3: 229.833 mph

    • Lap 4: 229.669 mph

    Average speed: 229.974 mph

    31. Legge 230.092 mph

    32. Rahal 229.974 mph

    33. Siegel 229.556 mph

    / Ericsson 220.167 mph

  • John Parker

    Graham Rahal is the last of the LCQs to get out on track

  • John Parker

    Legge fought for that speed

    After smacking the turn 4 wall yesterday, Legge had a big bobble on her warmup lap and massive understeer on her fourth timed lap and still got posted the fastest LCQ speed.

  • John Parker

    Legge goes provisional P31

    • Lap 1: 230.812 mph

    • Lap 2: 230.629 mph

    • Lap 3: 230.091 mph

    • Lap 4: 228.847mph

    Average speed: 230.092 mph

    31. Legge 230.092 mph

    32. Siegel 229.556 mph

    33. Ericsson 220.167 mph

  • John Parker

    Katherine Legge is next out

  • John Parker

    Ericsson lifted at the white flag

    It appears the 2022 Indy 500 champion mistook the white for the checkered flag.

  • John Parker

    Ericsson has an issue on the final lap, aborts

    • Lap 1: 230.995 mph

    • Lap 2: 230.533 mph

    • Lap 3: 230.433 mph

    • Lap 4: 195.411 mph

    Average speed: 229.556 mph

    31. Siegel 229.556 mph

    32. Ericsson 220.167 mph

  • John Parker

    Nolan Siegel is the first of the LCQs

    • Lap 1: 229.808 mph

    • Lap 2: 229.776 mph

    • Lap 3: 229.457 mph

    • Lap 4: 229.226 mph

    Average speed: 229.556 mph

  • John Parker

    Track is open for the bump session

    Nolan Siegel, Katherine Legge, Graham Rahal and 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson vie for the final three spots

  • John Parker

    Last chance qualifiers are on deck

    One car will be going home in the next hour

  • John Parker

    McLaughlin, Power, Newgarden, Rossi, Larson and Ferrucci on to the Fast 6

    1. McLaughlin 233.492 mph

    2. Power 233.48 mph

    3. Newgarden 233.286 mph

    4. Rossi 233.071 mph

    5. Larson 232.788 mph

    6. Ferucci 232.783 mph

    7. Veekay 232.610 mph

    8. O'Ward 232.584 mph

    9. Rosenqvist 232.305 mph

    10. Sato 232.171 mph

    11. Kirkwood 230.99 mph

    12. Hunter-Reay 230.567 mph

    Veekay, O'Ward, Rosenqvist, Sato, Kirkwood and Hunter-Reay are locked into positions 7-12.

  • John Parker

    Will Power goes provisional P2

    • Lap 1: 233.832 mph

    • Lap 2: 233.615 mph

    • Lap 3: 233.409 mph

    • Lap 4: 233.079 mph

    Average speed: 233.48 mph

  • John Parker

    Scott McLaughlin goes provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 233.870 mph

    • Lap 2: 233.669 mph

    • Lap 3: 233.418 mph

    • Lap 4: 233.013 mph

    Average speed: 233.492 mph

  • John Parker

    Josef Newgarden goes provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 233.501 mph

    • Lap 2: 233.175 mph

    • Lap 3: 233.178 mph

    • Lap 4: 233.292 mph

    Average speed: 233.286 mph

  • John Parker
  • John Parker

    Alexander Rossi goes provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 233.568 mph

    • Lap 2: 233.083 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.911mph

    • Lap 4: 232.704 mph

    Average speed: 233.071 mph

  • John Parker

    Kyle Kirkwood goes provisional P7

    • Lap 1: 232.686 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.468 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.085mph

    • Lap 4: 226.835 mph

    Average speed: 230.99 mph

  • John Parker

    Kyle Larson is goes provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 233.453 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.872 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.578 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.254 mph

    Average speed: 232.788 mph

    He's locked into the Fast 6 to fight for the pole later today

  • John Parker

    After half of the fast 12

    1. Ferucci 232.783

    2. Veekay 232.610

    3. O'Ward 232.584

    4. Rosenqvist 232.305

    5. Sato 232.171

    6. Hunter-Reay 230.567

  • John Parker

    Felix Rosenqvist goes provisional P4

    • Lap 1: 232.571 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.281 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.384 mph

    • Lap 4: 231.986 mph

    Average speed: 232.305 mph

  • John Parker

    Santino Ferrucci goes provisional P1

    • Lap 1: 233.060 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.705 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.621 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.505 mph

    Average speed: 232.723 mph

  • John Parker

    Takuma Sato goes provisional P3

    • Lap 1: 232.182 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.226 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.213 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.065 mph

    Average speed: 232.171 mph

  • John Parker

    Pato O'Ward goes provisional P2

    • Lap 1: 233.196 mph

    • Lap 2: 232.592 mph

    • Lap 3: 232.336 mph

    • Lap 4: 232.214 mph

    Average speed: 232.584

  • John Parker

    Rinus Veekay provisonal P1

    The Dutchman's four-lap average of 232.610 tops Ryan Hunter-Reay's 230.667. They are the only two out on track so far

  • John Parker

    Track is open