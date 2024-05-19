John Parker
Indy 500 qualifying results: Team Penske sweeps front row, NASCAR'S Kyle Larson starts 5th
New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin set a blistering four-lap average speed of 234.220 mph to lead an All-Penske front lockout for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500. It is the fastest pole speed in the history of the event.
McLaughlin will lead the field alongside teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden. Team Penske previously held the top three grid spots for the 1988 Indy 500.
NASCAR megastar Kyle Larson qualified his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet fifth in his first attempt at the Indy 500. Nolan Siegel, the 19-year-old rookie was the driver bumped from the field during last-chance qualifying.
Indy 500 starting grid
Scott McLaughlin
Will Power
Josef Newgarden
Alexander Rossi
Kyle Larson
Santino Ferrucci
Rinus Veekay
Pato O’Ward
Felix Rosenqvist
Takuma Sato
Kyle Kirkwood
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Colton Herta
Alex Palou
Callum Ilott
Marcus Armstrong
Ed Carpenter
Kyffin Simpson
Marco Andretti
Helio Castroneves
Scott Dixon
Agustin Canapino
Sting Ray Robb
Christian Rasmussen
Tom Blomquist
Romain Grosjean
Linus Lundqvist
Christian Lundgaard
Conor Daly
Pietro Fittipaldi
Katherine Legge
Marcus Ericsson
Graham Rahal
Scott McLaughlin goes P1, makes it a front-row sweep for Team Penske
Lap 1: 234.526 mph
Lap 2: 234.371 mph
Lap 3: 234.168 mph
Lap 4: 233.816 mph
Average speed: 234.220 mph
Scott McLaughlin 234.220 mph
Will Power 233.917 mph
Josef Newgarden 233.808 mph
Alexander Rossi 233.090 mph
Kyle Larson 232.846 mph
Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph
A clean sweep for the Indianapolis 500! pic.twitter.com/q2Ae1Tk7Gb
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
Power was just that much better on laps 3 and 4
After Newgarden was in the 234s on laps 1-2
- John Parker
Will Power goes provisional P1
Lap 1: 234.128 mph
Lap 2: 233.955 mph
Lap 3: 233.767 mph
Lap 4: 233.819 mph
Average speed: 233.917 mph
Will Power 233.917 mph
Josef Newgarden 233.808 mph
Alexander Rossi 233.090 mph
Kyle Larson 232.846 mph
Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph
Scott McLaughlin
- John Parker
Josef Newgarden is provisional P1
Lap 1: 234.188 mph
Lap 2: 234.004 mph
Lap 3: 233.640 mph
Lap 4: 233.400 mph
Average speed: 233.808 mph
Josef Newgarden 233.808 mph
Alexander Rossi 233.090 mph
Kyle Larson 232.846 mph
Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph
Will Power
Scott McLaughlin
It’s a 233.808 four lap average for @josefnewgarden! pic.twitter.com/NX1HNbbT2j
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
Alexander Rossi goes provisional P1
Lap 1: 234.062 mph
Lap 2: 233.335 mph
Lap 3: 232.651 mph
Lap 4: 232.319 mph
Average speed: 233.090 mph
Alexander Rossi 233.090 mph
Kyle Larson 232.846 mph
Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph
Josef Newgarden
Will Power
Scott McLaughlin
- John Parker
Kyle Larson goes provisional P1, he'll start no worse than fifth
Lap 1: 233.383 mph
Lap 2: 232.903 mph
Lap 3: 232.669 mph
Lap 4: 232.433 mph
Average speed: 232.846 mph
Kyle Larson 232.846 mph
Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph
Alexander Rossi
Josef Newgarden
Will Power
Scott McLaughlin
Kyle Larson will start INSIDE THE TOP FIVE for his first #Indy500.
Up next, a flight to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina to try to win a NASCAR race. pic.twitter.com/tSSFEkAKtW
— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
Santino Ferrucci goes 232.692 mph
Lap 1: 233.211 mph
Lap 2: 232.819 mph
Lap 3: 232.425 mph
Lap 4: 232.314 mph
Average speed: 232.692 mph
Santino Ferrucci 232.692 mph
Kyle Larson
Alexander Rossi
Josef Newgarden
Will Power
Scott McLaughlin
.@SantinoFerrucci just SENT it! 😮💨
📺: #Indy500 qualifying on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/MizWoxvOQY
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
An All-Penske front row is on the table
Ready for a flyer. pic.twitter.com/LHkOceVW3Z
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
Fast Six qualifying on deck
They'll roll off in this order:
Santino Ferrucci
Kyle Larson
Alexander Rossi
Josef Newgarden
Will Power
Scott McLaughlin
- John Parker
Nolan Siegel crashes on lap 2 of his final run
The 19-year-old was sending it into turn 1, got loose in the middle and clips the wall. He will not make the field of
31. Legge 230.092 mph
32. Ericsson 230.027 mph
33. Rahal 229.974 mph
/ Siegel 229.556 mph
NOLAN SIEGEL CRASHES IN LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING.
He gets bumped from the #Indy500 field. pic.twitter.com/ef6AeYnmWf
— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
Katherine Legge is locked into her fourth Indy 500
- John Parker
Ericsson provisional P32, bumping Siegel
Lap 1: 230.672 mph
Lap 2: 230.057 mph
Lap 3: 229.737 mph
Lap 4: 229.644 mph
Average speed: 230.027 mph
31. Legge 230.092 mph
32. Ericsson 230.027 mph
33. Rahal 229.974 mph
Siegel 229.556 mph
Now or never. One last chance.@Ericsson_Marcus: HOLD MY MILK!
📺: #Indy500 qualifying on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/eCpWSDgq7S
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
With 7:30 to go, Marcus Ericsson is out on track
- John Parker
Massive game of chicken 🐓
Marcus Ericsson isn't in any hurry to go out and set a time with 14 minutes remaining in the session. The other three cars are helpless as, if they pull out of their pit stall, they throw out their existing time. Expect something dramatic here as the session closes.
Either a former winner misses the field, or he dramatically bumps a 19-year old (Nolan Siegel) trying to make the show for the first time.
- John Parker
Ericsson on track
But he's hardly pushing. He'll be waved off before coming into the pit lane to prepare for his final run.
- John Parker
No one on track right now
At the very least Graham Rahal and Marcus Ericsson will make another run, they're cooling the engines right now before they light the wick
- John Parker
Graham Rahal goes provisional P32
Lap 1: 230.396 mph
Lap 2: 229.998 mph
Lap 3: 229.833 mph
Lap 4: 229.669 mph
Average speed: 229.974 mph
31. Legge 230.092 mph
32. Rahal 229.974 mph
33. Siegel 229.556 mph
/ Ericsson 220.167 mph
- John Parker
Graham Rahal is the last of the LCQs to get out on track
- John Parker
Legge fought for that speed
After smacking the turn 4 wall yesterday, Legge had a big bobble on her warmup lap and massive understeer on her fourth timed lap and still got posted the fastest LCQ speed.
- John Parker
Legge goes provisional P31
Lap 1: 230.812 mph
Lap 2: 230.629 mph
Lap 3: 230.091 mph
Lap 4: 228.847mph
Average speed: 230.092 mph
31. Legge 230.092 mph
32. Siegel 229.556 mph
33. Ericsson 220.167 mph
- John Parker
Katherine Legge is next out
- John Parker
Ericsson lifted at the white flag
It appears the 2022 Indy 500 champion mistook the white for the checkered flag.
- John Parker
Ericsson has an issue on the final lap, aborts
Lap 1: 230.995 mph
Lap 2: 230.533 mph
Lap 3: 230.433 mph
Lap 4: 195.411 mph
Average speed: 229.556 mph
31. Siegel 229.556 mph
32. Ericsson 220.167 mph
- John Parker
Nolan Siegel is the first of the LCQs
Lap 1: 229.808 mph
Lap 2: 229.776 mph
Lap 3: 229.457 mph
Lap 4: 229.226 mph
Average speed: 229.556 mph
- John Parker
Track is open for the bump session
Nolan Siegel, Katherine Legge, Graham Rahal and 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson vie for the final three spots
Go time. #INDYCAR // #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/fESmyOW4eS
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
Last chance qualifiers are on deck
One car will be going home in the next hour
- John Parker
McLaughlin, Power, Newgarden, Rossi, Larson and Ferrucci on to the Fast 6
McLaughlin 233.492 mph
Power 233.48 mph
Newgarden 233.286 mph
Rossi 233.071 mph
Larson 232.788 mph
Ferucci 232.783 mph
Veekay 232.610 mph
O'Ward 232.584 mph
Rosenqvist 232.305 mph
Sato 232.171 mph
Kirkwood 230.99 mph
Hunter-Reay 230.567 mph
Veekay, O'Ward, Rosenqvist, Sato, Kirkwood and Hunter-Reay are locked into positions 7-12.
- John Parker
Will Power goes provisional P2
Lap 1: 233.832 mph
Lap 2: 233.615 mph
Lap 3: 233.409 mph
Lap 4: 233.079 mph
Average speed: 233.48 mph
- John Parker
Scott McLaughlin goes provisional P1
Lap 1: 233.870 mph
Lap 2: 233.669 mph
Lap 3: 233.418 mph
Lap 4: 233.013 mph
Average speed: 233.492 mph
- John Parker
Josef Newgarden goes provisional P1
Lap 1: 233.501 mph
Lap 2: 233.175 mph
Lap 3: 233.178 mph
Lap 4: 233.292 mph
Average speed: 233.286 mph
- John Parker
- John Parker
Alexander Rossi goes provisional P1
Lap 1: 233.568 mph
Lap 2: 233.083 mph
Lap 3: 232.911mph
Lap 4: 232.704 mph
Average speed: 233.071 mph
That papaya is FAST!@AlexanderRossi makes it two for @ArrowMcLaren locked into the Fast Six!
📺: #Indy500 qualifying on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/D0Of3rhHc1
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
Kyle Kirkwood goes provisional P7
Lap 1: 232.686 mph
Lap 2: 232.468 mph
Lap 3: 232.085mph
Lap 4: 226.835 mph
Average speed: 230.99 mph
- John Parker
Kyle Larson is goes provisional P1
Lap 1: 233.453 mph
Lap 2: 232.872 mph
Lap 3: 232.578 mph
Lap 4: 232.254 mph
Average speed: 232.788 mph
He's locked into the Fast 6 to fight for the pole later today
KYLE LARSON TO THE TOP!
He's LOCKED IN TO THE FAST SIX! #Indy500
📺 : NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/3Edh1WdAfb
— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
After half of the fast 12
Ferucci 232.783
Veekay 232.610
O'Ward 232.584
Rosenqvist 232.305
Sato 232.171
Hunter-Reay 230.567
- John Parker
Felix Rosenqvist goes provisional P4
Lap 1: 232.571 mph
Lap 2: 232.281 mph
Lap 3: 232.384 mph
Lap 4: 231.986 mph
Average speed: 232.305 mph
- John Parker
Santino Ferrucci goes provisional P1
Lap 1: 233.060 mph
Lap 2: 232.705 mph
Lap 3: 232.621 mph
Lap 4: 232.505 mph
Average speed: 232.723 mph
SANTINO FERRUCCI TO THE TOP.
The A.J. Foyt Racing driver is on pace to make the Fast 6!
📺 : #Indy500 qualifying on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/ODb6LNwPH5
— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 19, 2024
- John Parker
Takuma Sato goes provisional P3
Lap 1: 232.182 mph
Lap 2: 232.226 mph
Lap 3: 232.213 mph
Lap 4: 232.065 mph
Average speed: 232.171 mph
- John Parker
Pato O'Ward goes provisional P2
Lap 1: 233.196 mph
Lap 2: 232.592 mph
Lap 3: 232.336 mph
Lap 4: 232.214 mph
Average speed: 232.584
- John Parker
Rinus Veekay provisonal P1
The Dutchman's four-lap average of 232.610 tops Ryan Hunter-Reay's 230.667. They are the only two out on track so far
- John Parker
Track is open
DAY 2 OF QUALIFYING IS UNDERWAY.
The Fast 12 are fighting to make the top six NOW on NBC and Peacock. #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/NYDAFCJ84X
— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 19, 2024