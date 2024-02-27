LIVE: Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin Badgers score updates, highlights, analysis
Indiana basketball is trying to snap a four-game losing streak against Wisconsin in Big Ten action.
The Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10) are coming off an 83-74 loss to Penn State and are in 11th place in the conference standings. Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6) has struggled in away games with a 3-7 record. In their last seven games, the Badgers have won just two.
Indiana basketball availability report
Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway and C.J. Gunn are listed as questionable for tonight's game. Johnson last played Jan. 30 against Iowa, when he suffered an elbow injury. Galloway and Gunn are new to the report.
Indiana basketball NET rankings
From the NCAA as of Feb. 26
∎ Wisconsin, 22
∎ Indiana, 107
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin?
7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Wisconsin?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
