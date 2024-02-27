LIVE: Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin Badgers score updates, highlights, analysis

Indiana basketball is trying to snap a four-game losing streak against Wisconsin in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10) are coming off an 83-74 loss to Penn State and are in 11th place in the conference standings. Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6) has struggled in away games with a 3-7 record. In their last seven games, the Badgers have won just two.

Coachspeak: Woodson says 'point the finger at me.' But says he's not missing open shots.

Indiana basketball availability report

Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway and C.J. Gunn are listed as questionable for tonight's game. Johnson last played Jan. 30 against Iowa, when he suffered an elbow injury. Galloway and Gunn are new to the report.

Indiana basketball NET rankings

From the NCAA as of Feb. 26

∎ Wisconsin, 22

∎ Indiana, 107

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin?

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Wisconsin?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

