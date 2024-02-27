Advertisement

LIVE: Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin Badgers score updates, highlights, analysis

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Indiana basketball is trying to snap a four-game losing streak against Wisconsin in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10) are coming off an 83-74 loss to Penn State and are in 11th place in the conference standings. Wisconsin (18-9, 10-6) has struggled in away games with a 3-7 record. In their last seven games, the Badgers have won just two.

Indiana basketball availability report

Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway and C.J. Gunn are listed as questionable for tonight's game. Johnson last played Jan. 30 against Iowa, when he suffered an elbow injury. Galloway and Gunn are new to the report.

Indiana basketball NET rankings

From the NCAA as of Feb. 26

∎ Wisconsin, 22

∎ Indiana, 107

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin?

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Wisconsin?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

IU basketball news

Doyel: IU basketball doesn't seem to care a whole lot about IU basketball anymore. Why should we?

Larry Bird to Reggie Miller: Why Bird left Bob Knight, Indiana basketball in 1974

Talking Points: History says Indiana will give Mike Woodson more time to get things right

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

W, 69-68

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

W, 83-66

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

W, 100-87

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

L, 86-70

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

W, 71-65

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

L, 66-57

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

W, 74-62

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

L, 87-66

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

L, 91-79

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

L, 70-62

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

W, 74-68

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

L, 85-71

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

W, 76-73

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

L, 79-59

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

L, 76-72

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

L, 85-70

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

L, 83-74

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

