IU still can't hit 3s or free throws, falls to Penn State as losing streak hits four

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – IU’s losing streak reached four games Saturday, with a 83-74 loss at Penn State. Here are three reasons why:

Shooting woes continue

Indiana battled for most of Saturday’s first half, outrebounding Penn State and outscoring the Nittany Lions in the post. The Hoosiers even hit 9-of-12 free throws, an encouraging number given recent performances from the stripe.

The 3-point line, however, remained unforgiving.

IU finished the first 20 minutes 12-of-22 on 2s, and a flat 0-of-5 from behind the 3-point line. Foul trouble disrupted the Hoosiers’ rotations, but as shots kept clanging off, Indiana became visibly less willing to grab even good looks from behind the arc.

Penn State, meanwhile, hit five first-half 3s, including a couple late to create some separation after what had been a back-and-forth half. IU trailed 40-33 at the intermission.

Some fun #iubb stats: Records in past 8 games vs...



Penn State – 3-5 (4 straight

Northwestern – 2-6 (4 straight)

Rutgers – 1-7 — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) February 24, 2024

Foul troubles

Whistles triggered problems for Indiana in both halves Saturday.

Four different Hoosiers finished the first with two fouls, including starters Kel’el Ware, Gabe Cupps and Mackenzie Mgbako. That disrupted rotations, which in turn impacted offensive rhythm in particular. The Hoosiers struggled to score consistently near the end of the half, opening the door for Penn State to pull away.

Issues didn’t abate after halftime, particularly for Ware. He picked up a third foul shortly after the restart, and despite coach Mike Woodson’s hope he could play through, the sophomore center grabbed a fourth before the game even reached a second-half media timeout.

Among IU’s many issues Saturday, Woodson had to remake his rotations on the fly because the Hoosiers struggled so much in adjusting to the way the game was officiated.

Four in a row

Whatever the manner of each result, Indiana has now lost four games in a row. And whatever the complexion of their individual seasons, those four losses have come to rival Purdue, and then Northwestern, Nebraska and Penn State — the last three teams a program like Indiana should have the resources to better.

It is difficult now to suggest this season is anything but circling for an ugly landing. At their current pace, the Hoosiers aren’t likely to play past Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament next month, and in all honesty there might not be much appetite for any more than that anyway.

For Woodson and his staff, this looks very much like a season completely lost. Where the Hoosiers go from here, and whether they can pull themselves together in any meaningful way before it ends, each remain to be seen.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 3 reasons Indiana basketball lost to Penn State: Hoosiers' skid now 4