LIVE: Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern score updates, highlights
Indiana basketball and Northwestern are seeking bounce-back victories in Big Ten action.
The Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7) failed to challenge Purdue last weekend and, without a late-season surge, IU won't make the NCAA tournament. Northwestern (17-8, 8-6) is trying to hold a top-four position but is coming off a loss to streaking Rutgers.
Northwestern has won three straight in the series, including two meetings last season.
Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates throughout. Please remember to refresh.
Thumbs up or thumbs down?: Reaction to Indiana alternate black Fear of God uniforms
Love 'em or hate 'em?: To one of biggest apparel lines, IU basketball still matters
Talking Points: IU's finances have returned to normal; Mike Woodson's PG quandary, more
7:52 left 1H: Northwestern 20, Indiana 14
Brooks Barnhizer gives NU its largest lead on a 3. The Wildcats are coping without Boo Buie, who heads to the bench with his 2nd foul with 11:37 to go.
11:55 left 1H: Indiana 10, Northwestern 9
All five IU starters have scored.
This shot from @IndianaMBB's Gabe Cupps. 🤯
📺: FS1/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/WoWaRb0uJR
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 18, 2024
15:32 left 1H: Northwestern 7, Indiana 4
Ryan Langborn, who was ejected from NU's last game, has 5 points.
Ryan Langborg from way downtown 🤖 pic.twitter.com/5NwAuQD4ve
— Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) February 18, 2024
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern?
3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern on?
TV: FS1
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Is Indiana favored vs. Northwestern?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Indiana by 2.5 points
Over/under: 137.5 total points
Moneyline: Indiana -135, Northwestern +115
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern score updates, highlights