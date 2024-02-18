LIVE: Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern score updates, highlights

Indiana basketball and Northwestern are seeking bounce-back victories in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7) failed to challenge Purdue last weekend and, without a late-season surge, IU won't make the NCAA tournament. Northwestern (17-8, 8-6) is trying to hold a top-four position but is coming off a loss to streaking Rutgers.

Northwestern has won three straight in the series, including two meetings last season.

Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates throughout. Please remember to refresh.

7:52 left 1H: Northwestern 20, Indiana 14

Brooks Barnhizer gives NU its largest lead on a 3. The Wildcats are coping without Boo Buie, who heads to the bench with his 2nd foul with 11:37 to go.

11:55 left 1H: Indiana 10, Northwestern 9

All five IU starters have scored.

15:32 left 1H: Northwestern 7, Indiana 4

Ryan Langborn, who was ejected from NU's last game, has 5 points.

Ryan Langborg from way downtown 🤖 pic.twitter.com/5NwAuQD4ve — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) February 18, 2024

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern?

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Is Indiana favored vs. Northwestern?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Indiana by 2.5 points

Over/under: 137.5 total points

Moneyline: Indiana -135, Northwestern +115

Indiana basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern score updates, highlights