Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin: Arena evacuated, game delayed due to fire alarm

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was evacuated midway through the second half Tuesday night as Indiana basketball and Wisconsin met in Big Ten basketball action.

Wisconsin had forged a 54-54 tie, and on a dead ball, a fire alarm sounded and fans were directed out of the gym. The teams were sent to their locker rooms.

Fans and the teams were allowed back in after about 15 minutes, and after a short warm-up period, play resumed.

Statement from IU Athletics:

"It was determined a fire alarm went off in the balcony. Emergency management officials stationed in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Command Center followed state law and evacuated the arena for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance. Once it was determined there was no immediate threat, everyone was allowed back in the building."

