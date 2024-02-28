Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin: Arena evacuated, game delayed due to fire alarm

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was evacuated midway through the second half Tuesday night as Indiana basketball and Wisconsin met in Big Ten basketball action.

Wisconsin had forged a 54-54 tie, and on a dead ball, a fire alarm sounded and fans were directed out of the gym. The teams were sent to their locker rooms.

Game updates: Indiana basketball, Wisconsin tied midway through second half

Fans and the teams were allowed back in after about 15 minutes, and after a short warm-up period, play resumed.

Statement from IU Athletics:

"It was determined a fire alarm went off in the balcony. Emergency management officials stationed in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Command Center followed state law and evacuated the arena for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance. Once it was determined there was no immediate threat, everyone was allowed back in the building."

After fire alarms went off in Assembly Hall the teams are back out on the court warming up to resume play pic.twitter.com/zMBUEKYo6L — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 28, 2024

The game has been delayed due to the fire alarms going off inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Please evacuate if you are inside the building. We will provide further updates when available. — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 28, 2024

The Indiana-Wisconsin game has been stopped. Officials and security are evacuating Assembly Hall per @JeffRabjohns pic.twitter.com/Q6puAbTlGX — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2024

