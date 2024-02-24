Larry Bird tells Reggie Miller why he left Bob Knight, Indiana basketball in 1974

It's well-known Larry Bird was at Indiana University for a few weeks before dropping out in 1974, but in a recent interview, the basketball legend cleared up any misconceptions as to why he left.

Bird sat down with Reggie Miller and Isiah Thomas during NBA All-Star Weekend for a segment on NBA on TNT. Miller asked Bird about his brief time at IU playing for coach Bob Knight.

After Kentucky stopped recruiting Bird, his two choices were Indiana and Indiana State.

"Financially I couldn't stay," Bird said. "Reggie, I just couldn't do it. It wasn't that I was homesick or I didn't like the coach."

Bird said he didn't have any issues with Knight.

"One thing about me is I always say the coaches coach and the players play," Bird said. "Whatever they tell you, you've got to do. You may not like it but you've got to do it. That's what they do. That's their expertise. I don't think me and coach Knight would have had a problem because I never had a problem with coach."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Larry Bird on why he left IU, Bob Knight in 1974