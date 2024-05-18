PGA Championship Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Morikawa, Schauffele share lead after wild Moving Day at Valhalla

Saturday at the PGA Championship started with Xander Schauffele leading the field by a single stroke. He's led the entire way so far, which is something only five other golfers in the last 40 years has pulled off.
Shane Lowry nearly set a new record, too. He carded a 9-under 62, which made him just the fifth player in major championship history to ever post that score in a round. It matched Schauffele's course-record at Valhalla that he set on Thursday, and moved him up to 13-under on the week — which was good for second when he hit the clubhouse. Lowry just barely missed a birdie putt at the 18th, which would've set the record.
Sahith Theegala is alone in third headed into Sunday at 14-under. Bryson DeChambeau, who eagled the last with a chip-in, and Viktor Hovland will join Lowry at 13-under.
Tiger Woods, however, is not in the mix. He fell to 7-over after a rough start on Friday, and was among those who missed the cut. The good news, is the weather looks good after a long day of rain on Friday.
Xander Schauffele's lead is back to two. After a relatively slow start to the day, Schauffele now has two birdies thru five holes on the back nine. That dropped him to 15-under on the week, two shots ahead of Morikawa and Lowry.
Shane Lowry had an 12-foot putt for history. It wasn't meant to be. Had Lowry birdied 18, he would have had the first 61 in major golf history. He missed, and will settle for merely tying history with the fifth 62 ever.
Shane Lowry: 5th round of 62 in men's major championship history; four have come in last 3 majors
Lowry gained 6.4 strokes putting in today's round, a career high. His 10.6 strokes gained putting this week are the most through 3 rounds by anyone in a PGA Tour event in 2024.
It's a shootout, and if you want to stay on top, ya better keep making birdies. That's what Xander Schauffele is doing. He's poured in another one, this time from distance on 10. One shot lead over Lowry and Morikawa.
Shane Lowry has 61 in sight
There have been four rounds of 62 in major history. There has never been a 61. With a gettable par 5 in front of him, Shane Lowry could do it. A birdie at 17 puts him at 57 shots on the day. A birdie on 18 and we'll get the lowest round in major golf history.
He's also moved into a share of the lead (-13) with Schauffele.
Justin Thomas birdies the really hard way
Justin Thomas hit a terrible drive to the par-3 14th, putting it 30 yards left of the hole. Buried in deep rough, with a trap in his way, he flopped it like Phil and then ... watched it drop for the birdie. He's got it to 9-under.
Jordan Spieth move to 8-under
Jordan Spieth has spent the last six PGAs trying to complete the career grand slam. But not since 2019 has he been in contention.
He wasn't through Rounds 1 and 2 this year, but he has made his move on moving day. A 4-under 67 has him to 8-under on the tournament. He'll have to go really low Sunday to make it happen. But he's not out of it, something he hasn't been able to say in a few years.
Justin Rose has entered the picture
Rose has been coming all day. A birdie at 15 has him to 6-under for the day, 11-under for the tournament, in a tie for fourth.
Schauffele back on top
Xander Schauffele absolutely blasted his tee shot on the par-5 seventh. A 247-yard approach and two putts later, birdie, 13-under, leader.
Tight leaderboard
How tight is it? We've got 21 players within four shots of the lead. The list includes seven major winners.
Lowry ... again
We've got a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. Shane Lowry with another birdie at 14. He's got it to 12-under along with Xander and Morikawa.
Scottie Scheffler is bouncing back
Phew!
After going 4-over on his first four holes, Scheffler has birdied two of his last three. But that last one didn't come without some drama. It wasn't a long putt — about 6 feet. Pretty routine. He didn't hit a good putt, but managed to catch the left lip and down it went.
He's got it back to 7-under.
Shane Lowry continues his heater
A lengthy roll in for birdie at 13 for Shane Lowry has him to 11-under, just one back of the lead. After firing a 6-under 29 on the front, he'd cooled off a bit. That bird at 13 was his first on the back. Still, at 6-under on his round, 62 isn't out of the question.
Collin Morikawa finally got one to fall, and Xander Schauffele's birdie putt to match went just right of the cup. That means that Morikawa has joined Schauffele at 12-under, which is two shots clear of the rest of the field.
Schauffele is even so far today, and 1-over thru his last 13 holes.
Things aren't going well for Scottie Scheffler today. He just hit it behind the fence on the 4th, and then chunked his approach up to the green. He still saved bogey, but he's at 5-under now for the week.
A bogey-double bogey-bogey stretch for the World No. 1.
Scottie Scheffler's normal caddie, Ted Scott, won't be on the bag today. Scott flew home to attend his daughter's high school graduation. This was planned well ahead of time. Scheffler's friend and PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne will take his place today.
Ryan Young
Xander Schauffele has led after both rounds at the PGA Championship. Historically, though, that's not the best sign for him.
Xander Schauffele is the 6th player in the last 40 years to hold the outright lead following rounds 1 and 2 in a PGA Championship.
Only 1 of the previous 5 - Brooks Koepka, who led by 7 - went on to win.