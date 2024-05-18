Advertisement
PGA Championship Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Morikawa, Schauffele share lead after wild Moving Day at Valhalla

Shane Lowry posted a 29 on his front nine on Saturday, and nearly set a new record by the end of his round

yahoo sports staff
It's Moving Day at Valhalla.

Saturday at the PGA Championship started with Xander Schauffele leading the field by a single stroke. He's led the entire way so far, which is something only five other golfers in the last 40 years has pulled off.

His lead, though, didn't last. Collin Morikawa quickly overtook him on the back nine, though the two both birdied the 18th to get to 15-under on the week. That gave them a one-shot lead over what's a very packed leaderboard.

Shane Lowry nearly set a new record, too. He carded a 9-under 62, which made him just the fifth player in major championship history to ever post that score in a round. It matched Schauffele's course-record at Valhalla that he set on Thursday, and moved him up to 13-under on the week — which was good for second when he hit the clubhouse. Lowry just barely missed a birdie putt at the 18th, which would've set the record.

Sahith Theegala is alone in third headed into Sunday at 14-under. Bryson DeChambeau, who eagled the last with a chip-in, and Viktor Hovland will join Lowry at 13-under.

Tiger Woods, however, is not in the mix. He fell to 7-over after a rough start on Friday, and was among those who missed the cut. The good news, is the weather looks good after a long day of rain on Friday.

    Ryan Young

    Shane Lowry matched the lowest score in major championship history on Saturday afternoon at Valhalla.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to his birdie putt on the 13th green during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Shane Lowry's historic day at Valhalla. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Update:

    With 18 holes to go, here's how things stand at Valhalla:

    Leaderboard

    T1. Xander Schauffele (-15)

    T1. Collin Morikawa

    3. Sahith Theegala (-14)

    T4. Shane Lowry (-13)

    T4. Bryson DeChambeau

    T4. Viktor Hovland

    T7. Justin Rose (-12)

    T7. Robert MacIntyre

  • Ryan Young

    More on the logjam that sits atop the leaderboard at Valhalla.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Collin Morikawa of the United States and Xander Schauffele of the United States walk on the second green during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about the packed leaderboard at Valhalla. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Morikawa, Schauffele birdie 18

    Collin Morikawa birdied the 18th to finish out his 4-under 67 round. That moves him to 15-under on the week. Xander Schauffele matched him with an easy birdie tap-in for his 68.

    The two will enter Sunday tied at 15-under in the lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Sahith Theegala left his eagle opportunity short, but that's the perfect lag putt. He's looking at a short birdie now at the 18th, which would move him to 14-under.

  • Ryan Young

    More on Scottie Scheffler's first round over par in 2024.

  • Ryan Young

    The streak is over for Scottie Scheffler.

  • Ryan Young

    Schauffele right back

    Xander Schauffele just birdied No. 17, which brings him back to 14-under and into a share of the lead.

    The final group is now teeing off at 18.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau now right in it

    Well that's how you finish a round. DeChambeau just chipped in for eagle at the 18th, which brought him to 13-under and just one back from the lead. DeChambeau carded a 4-under 67 on Saturday.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard udpdate

    With the final group headed to the 17th, here's where things stand.

    Leaderboard:

    1. Morikawa (-14)

    T2. Lowry (-13)

    T2. Schauffele

    T2. Theegala

    T5. Rose (-12)

    T5. MacIntyre

    T5. Hovlan

  • Ryan Young

    Collin Morikawa out in front

    Well, that 4-way tie lasted all of about a minute.

    Collin Morikawa just snuck in a birdie putt, and he's now alone in first at 14-under.

    What a wild swing of events on the 15th green.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele doubles, and we've got a 4-way tie

    Xander Schauffele just doubled at the 15th, and we've now suddenly got a 4-way tie for the lead. An incredible two-shot swing after Sahith Theegala's chip-in birdie.

    Schauffele, Morikawa, Lowry and Theegala are all tied at the top at 13-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Sahith Theegala again!

    Sahith Theegala isn't going away. He just chipped-in perfectly from the thick stuff behind the green at the 15th for yet another birdie. He's at 13-under now.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele just went long into the crowd behind the green on No. 15. A rare miss for him.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele back up by 2

    Xander Schauffele's lead is back to two. After a relatively slow start to the day, Schauffele now has two birdies thru five holes on the back nine. That dropped him to 15-under on the week, two shots ahead of Morikawa and Lowry.

  • Ryan Young

    Justin Thomas gets to 10-under

    Justin Thomas just barely missed an eagle putt at 18, but that left him with an easy birdie to get to 10-under. The Louisville native is just 5 back now heading into the final round.

  • Ryan Young

    Sahith Theegala is bouncing right back. After a back-to-back bogeys on the front nine, Theegala's now made four birdies in his last five holes. He's tied for fourth at 12-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Shane Lowry on his historic round today at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    Shane Lowry's scorecard is perfect.

  • It's a 62 for Lowry

    Shane Lowry had an 12-foot putt for history. It wasn't meant to be. Had Lowry birdied 18, he would have had the first 61 in major golf history. He missed, and will settle for merely tying history with the fifth 62 ever.

  • Schauffele to 14-under

    It's a shootout, and if you want to stay on top, ya better keep making birdies. That's what Xander Schauffele is doing. He's poured in another one, this time from distance on 10. One shot lead over Lowry and Morikawa.

  • Shane Lowry has 61 in sight

    There have been four rounds of 62 in major history. There has never been a 61. With a gettable par 5 in front of him, Shane Lowry could do it. A birdie at 17 puts him at 57 shots on the day. A birdie on 18 and we'll get the lowest round in major golf history.

    He's also moved into a share of the lead (-13) with Schauffele.

  • Justin Thomas birdies the really hard way

    Justin Thomas hit a terrible drive to the par-3 14th, putting it 30 yards left of the hole. Buried in deep rough, with a trap in his way, he flopped it like Phil and then ... watched it drop for the birdie. He's got it to 9-under.

  • Jordan Spieth move to 8-under

    Jordan Spieth has spent the last six PGAs trying to complete the career grand slam. But not since 2019 has he been in contention.

    He wasn't through Rounds 1 and 2 this year, but he has made his move on moving day. A 4-under 67 has him to 8-under on the tournament. He'll have to go really low Sunday to make it happen. But he's not out of it, something he hasn't been able to say in a few years.

  • Justin Rose has entered the picture

    Rose has been coming all day. A birdie at 15 has him to 6-under for the day, 11-under for the tournament, in a tie for fourth.

  • Schauffele back on top

    Xander Schauffele absolutely blasted his tee shot on the par-5 seventh. A 247-yard approach and two putts later, birdie, 13-under, leader.

  • Tight leaderboard

    How tight is it? We've got 21 players within four shots of the lead. The list includes seven major winners.

  • Lowry ... again

    We've got a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. Shane Lowry with another birdie at 14. He's got it to 12-under along with Xander and Morikawa.

  • Scottie Scheffler is bouncing back

    Phew!

    After going 4-over on his first four holes, Scheffler has birdied two of his last three. But that last one didn't come without some drama. It wasn't a long putt — about 6 feet. Pretty routine. He didn't hit a good putt, but managed to catch the left lip and down it went.

    He's got it back to 7-under.

  • Shane Lowry continues his heater

    A lengthy roll in for birdie at 13 for Shane Lowry has him to 11-under, just one back of the lead. After firing a 6-under 29 on the front, he'd cooled off a bit. That bird at 13 was his first on the back. Still, at 6-under on his round, 62 isn't out of the question.

  • Hey, Wrigley!

    The no-ticket fan is the best.

  • Ryan Young

    Collin Morikawa jumps into the lead

    Collin Morikawa finally got one to fall, and Xander Schauffele's birdie putt to match went just right of the cup. That means that Morikawa has joined Schauffele at 12-under, which is two shots clear of the rest of the field.

    Schauffele is even so far today, and 1-over thru his last 13 holes.

  • Ryan Young

    That rough double-bogey-bogey stretch for Scottie Scheffler was his first in a very, very long time.

  • Ryan Young

    Huge group at 10-under

    Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are still locked in at 1 and 2 on the leaderboard, but there's a big group tied for third at 10-under.

    The Group at 10-under

    • Sahith Theegala

    • Thomas Detry

    • Bryson DeChambeau

    • Dean Burmester

    • Shane Lowry

  • Ryan Young

    Rory back in it?

    Rory McIlroy is trying to work his way back into this. He just made three straight birdies to close his front nine, and four of his last six. He's at 8-under now as he makes the turn.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler slips again

    Things aren't going well for Scottie Scheffler today. He just hit it behind the fence on the 4th, and then chunked his approach up to the green. He still saved bogey, but he's at 5-under now for the week.

  • Ryan Young

    Thomas Detry had 0 eagles this season entering the week. He now has 2, and he's back to 10-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Shane Lowry goes low

    Shane Lowry is taking full advantage of Moving Day. He just shot a 29 on the front nine to get to 10-under on the week. Suddenly, he's just two off the lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Collin Morikawa chip-in

    Well, that's one way to offset an early bogey. Collin Morikawa is just a stroke off the lead again.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler double, bogey

    Well, that's not a great start for Scottie Scheffler. He just doubled the second, which dropped him to T14. He then barely missed a par save at the third.

    Scheffler is now 3 over thru 3 holes today, which has him 6 shots back of Xander Schauffele.

  • Ryan Young

    An eagle at the 18th for Patrick Reed! He's now under par for the day and at 4-under for the week.

  • Ryan Young

    If it holds, this will be the lowest scoring round ever at a PGA Championship.

  • Ryan Young

    Variations of these are all over the course again today at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    Everyone is attacking Valhalla today, but the final group just made three pars at the first hole. Xander Schauffele's lead remains at 1

  • Ryan Young

    The penultimate group is off and running, and Scottie Scheffler sent his ball right down the middle.

  • Ryan Young

    Jordan Spieth's first eagle

    For the first time at the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth has a double circle on his scorecard. He's made an eagle at the par-5 7th, which brings him under par for the day at Valhalla.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler's new caddie

    Scottie Scheffler's normal caddie, Ted Scott, won't be on the bag today. Scott flew home to attend his daughter's high school graduation. This was planned well ahead of time. Scheffler's friend and PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne will take his place today.

  • Ryan Young

    Xander Schauffele has led after both rounds at the PGA Championship. Historically, though, that's not the best sign for him.

  • Ryan Young

    Louisville mayor: No body cam footage from Scheffler's arrest

    There's apparently no body camera footage from Scottie Scheffler's arrest on Friday morning.

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 17: Scottie Scheffler (USA) holds an umbrella while waiting at the second hole during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about the lack of body camera footage from Scottie Scheffler's arrest. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

  • Round 3 begins shortly

    Round 3 begins at 11:28 am ET. For full tee times, click right here.

    They will be playing in threesomes, with those atop the leaderboard starting on No. 1, the back half starting on No. 10

    Here are some featured groups from Saturday:

    12:45 PM Brooks Koepka (-7), Taylor Moore (-7), Aaron Rai (-6)

    12:56 PM Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre (all -7)

    1:07 PM Tony Finau (-8), Dean Burmester (-8), Harris English (-7)

    1:18 PM Bryson DeChambeau (-9), Austin Eckroat (-8), Viktor Hovland (-8)

    1:29 PM Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard (all -9)

    1:40 PM Xander Schauffele (-12), Collin Morikawa (-11), Sahith Theegala (-10)