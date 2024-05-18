PGA Championship Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Morikawa, Schauffele share lead after wild Moving Day at Valhalla

Shane Lowry posted a 29 on his front nine on Saturday, and nearly set a new record by the end of his round

It's Moving Day at Valhalla.

Saturday at the PGA Championship started with Xander Schauffele leading the field by a single stroke. He's led the entire way so far, which is something only five other golfers in the last 40 years has pulled off.

His lead, though, didn't last. Collin Morikawa quickly overtook him on the back nine, though the two both birdied the 18th to get to 15-under on the week. That gave them a one-shot lead over what's a very packed leaderboard.

Shane Lowry nearly set a new record, too. He carded a 9-under 62, which made him just the fifth player in major championship history to ever post that score in a round. It matched Schauffele's course-record at Valhalla that he set on Thursday, and moved him up to 13-under on the week — which was good for second when he hit the clubhouse. Lowry just barely missed a birdie putt at the 18th, which would've set the record.

Sahith Theegala is alone in third headed into Sunday at 14-under. Bryson DeChambeau, who eagled the last with a chip-in, and Viktor Hovland will join Lowry at 13-under.

Tiger Woods, however, is not in the mix. He fell to 7-over after a rough start on Friday, and was among those who missed the cut. The good news, is the weather looks good after a long day of rain on Friday.

